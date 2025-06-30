‘She Cannot Sing.’ Todd Chrisley Humorously Ripped Into Daughter Savannah’s Masked Singer Stint, But He Also Gave Her A Compliment

Life has no doubt been a whirlwind once more for the Chrisley family in the weeks since Todd and Julie were given a Presidential pardon from Donald Trump that allowed the couple to end their respective prison sentences and return home to spend time with the rest of their thankful family members. Speaking of being thankful,, the clan’s patriarch seemed pretty appreciative that he was able to avoid witnessing daughter Savannah Chrisley’s hilariously terrible appearance on The Masked Singer.

Daughter Savannah has kept busy defending her parents from rumor mongers, while also working with others on a new reality TV show focusing on the family. So it was quite surprising to see the popular podcaster showing up inside the Afghan Hound costume in The Masked Singer’s “Wizard of Oz” episode from Season 11, even though it was no surprise that she was eliminated, given how cringey the performance was even for this series. (She told CinemaBlend she’d never seen the movie, nor heard the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”)

When Savannah Chrisley appeared with her parents on ABC News’ IMPACT x Nightline: The Chrisleys Life After Lockup, the largely heavy conversation hit a patch of levity when Fox’s reality competition came up, as it was one of several TV projects she took on to support the family. For all of his assumed graciousness, Todd Chrisley was hilariously harsh with his assessment, or lack thereof, saying:

I missed The Masked Singer, because I was embarrassed for her, but I knew she was going to do that. Because she cannot sing.

Now, the way Todd Chrisley say that didn't quite sound so wildly judgmental, but it is still very amusing to hear any celebrity say they avoided an offspring's TV appearance out of second-hand embarrassment.

Don't ask me if I'd watch my own daughter go on that or any other reality show, because I'm gonna plead the fifth, possibly while also drinking from one.

(Image credit: Fox)

In any case, Savannah was not at all taken aback by her father's take, and actually doubled down in agreement, saying:

Yeah, that was awful.

For all that he wasn't interested one bit in tuning into her Masked Singer episode to experience the audio wonders of the episode himself, Todd did give Savannah props for having the confidence and the gusto to go through with it in the first place. As he put it:

I guess the beautiful part of that is that she went and did that, and she didn’t care how bad she was.

Bwahahaha, he still couldn't let that compliment close out without ribbing his kiddo one more time. Dads are ruthless, man.

On the opposite side of the parental spectrum, Julie Chrisley said she did watch the episode, but without any memorable reactions to lean into. Maybe she thought it was better to just leave it alone. Don't poke the bear, or in this case, don't poke the screeching Afghan Hound.

ABC News’ IMPACT x Nightline: The Chrisleys Life After Lockup is available to stream with a Hulu subscription.