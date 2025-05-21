One Chicago Finales Live Blog Watchalong: I’m Reacting To Med, Fire, And P.D.’s Biggest Bombshell Reveals

Refresh

Don't Bring A Fire Hose To A Gun Fight At nearly 300 episodes over thirteen years, sometimes I think that Chicago Fire is bound to run out of new ways to make fire emergencies harrowing. An inferno at a gun range and a building full of ammunition firing itself due to the flames? A new one!

Are Stellaride Channeling Dawsey? While a lot has changed since Dawson and Casey attempted to adopt young Louie after Gabby bonded with him on the scene of a fire, I've been getting Louie vibes from Natalie all season. Will Chicago Fire add a twist to Stella and Severide's attempts to adopt by having them take in Natalie instead? I kind of hope not, since we've seen that happen on Fire (and even on P.D. with Burzek and Makayla) before.

(Image credit: Peter Gordon/NBC) Time For Chicago Fire! It's rarely a good thing for the Chicago Fire characters when they need to borrow the Chicago P.D. set. Pascal really might be in some real trouble based on all the evidence pointing towards him as the one who blew up the car of the man who had killed Monica.

(Image credit: George Burns Jr/NBC - George Burns Jr/NBC) Were The Captain Crunch Berries Actually A Metaphor For Their Relationship?! I was JOKING when I wrote "Were the Captain Crunch Berries a sugary metaphor for their relationship?" about Hannah visiting Archer at his apartment earlier this season, but was Hannah's visit in the finale a sign that she's pregnant and he's the father? Did Chicago Med really go there? Or does she just need to confide in somebody about her pregnancy before dropping the news on Ripley, and Archer is the best candidate for a shoulder to lean on after Lizzy's reaction? And should I be careful when I crack cereal-related jokes from now on?! All I know is that I don't know how to feel about it just yet, but what a twist for a finale!

Heartbreaking Twist For Dr. Lenox Alas, it was too good to be true for both Caitlin and Kip to be negative for the deadly prior disease. Here's hoping that the One Chicago version of the illness won't be enough to cost us Sarah Ramos between Seasons 10 and 11, because she's been a great addition to Med.

Dang it, Oliver Platt! I was determined that I was not going to cry during this episode of Chicago Med, but this scene between Dr. Charles and Anna (Hannah Riley) is gutting. How great is it to still learn more about characters ten seasons in? His dad's suicide explains a lot about Dr. Charles, and hopefully sets up more of this juicy storyline for Season 11. Anyway, I'm going to need a commercial break to grab some tissues, because Oliver Platt and Hannah Riley crushed this heartbreaking scene.

I'm Definitely Not Going To Cry Surely I've watched enough medical series and Dick Wolf TV shows over the years that I'm not going to cry over this transplant storyline and/or Dr. Charles and his daughters, right? Definitely not going to happen.

(Image credit: George Burns Jr/NBC) Dr. Charles Did Not Specialize In Teenage Girl Psychiatry I can easily see why showrunner Allen MacDonald said that Oliver Platt was a "powerhouse" in the Season 10 finale, because he's crushing this episode. We're definitely being reminded of why Platt has had such a long and successful career. And how great is it that Mekia Cox wasn't too busy with The Rookie to come back as Robin?

Chicago Med Gets A Clean Bill Of Health For Guest Stars Kudos to One Chicago's medical drama for casting Tim DeKay as Griffin, because it would be so easy to hate Griffin for stealing the lungs. DeKay has me feeling a modicum of sympathy for his situation as a father... although I'm still rooting for Walter (Sam Trammell) and his wife to somehow get the lungs for young Noah.

Archer + Lenox = BFFs? If you'd told me at the beginning of Season 10 that I'd be on board with the peculiar dynamic between Lenox and Archer, I might not have believed it! The antagonism has turned into a fun friendship, and I'm glad Lenox called Archer out on him not actually doing any of the fun vacation adventures that he was recommending to her. Fun duo!

Don't Be Suspicious I can't say I blame Hannah for not dropping the pregnancy bombshell on Ripley in the middle of the ED while both working, but she also wasn't being quite as subtle as I expected. Ripley may come to regret his words about whether having kids is worth the potential heartache.

Good News For The Lenox Siblings Despite their fears, Kip and Caitlin Lenox apparently got the best kind of news! They haven't inherited the prion disease that would have slowly but surely wrecked their health before ultimately killing them. If we get good news for characters this early in the finale, does that mean we're doomed to bad news by the end?

Lizzy Does Not Win Most Supportive Sister Of The Year I've been sympathetic to Lizzy this season, but she's digging deep into her bag of resentments against Hannah after the pregnancy news. Poor Hannah is not off to a good start of dropping the bombshell on her loved ones!

(Image credit: George Burns Jr/NBC) Chicago Med – "...Don't You Cry" Chicago Med has a lot to pack into the last episode of the spring, starting out with Goodwin showing no mercy. She's not dealing out forgiveness tonight!