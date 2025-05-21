One Chicago Finales Live Blog Watchalong: I’m Reacting To Med, Fire, And P.D.’s Biggest Bombshell Reveals
NBC is ending One Chicago's current season with some big twists.
NBC has had a good things going for the past several years with One Chicago Wednesdays, and Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. seem set to end the spring 2025 TV schedule with some potentially game-changing finales. Finales in this corner of the expansive Dick Wolf TV universe can range from tragic to triumphant, and the penultimate episodes last week already set up pregnancy drama, a main character possibly going to jail for murder, and wedding bells ringing.
The One Chicago showrunners all spoke with CinemaBlend to hype the final episodes of the 2024-2025 TV season, and it's a safe bet that fans will have plenty to talk about as summer hiatus kicks off. So, watch along with me as a live-blog these final episodes of the spring!
Note that entries will appear from Most Recent to Oldest as the episode is still airing live, and the order will flip from Oldest to Most Recent once the watchalong has concluded
Don't Bring A Fire Hose To A Gun Fight
At nearly 300 episodes over thirteen years, sometimes I think that Chicago Fire is bound to run out of new ways to make fire emergencies harrowing. An inferno at a gun range and a building full of ammunition firing itself due to the flames? A new one!
Are Stellaride Channeling Dawsey?
While a lot has changed since Dawson and Casey attempted to adopt young Louie after Gabby bonded with him on the scene of a fire, I've been getting Louie vibes from Natalie all season. Will Chicago Fire add a twist to Stella and Severide's attempts to adopt by having them take in Natalie instead? I kind of hope not, since we've seen that happen on Fire (and even on P.D. with Burzek and Makayla) before.
Time For Chicago Fire!
It's rarely a good thing for the Chicago Fire characters when they need to borrow the Chicago P.D. set. Pascal really might be in some real trouble based on all the evidence pointing towards him as the one who blew up the car of the man who had killed Monica.
Were The Captain Crunch Berries Actually A Metaphor For Their Relationship?!
I was JOKING when I wrote "Were the Captain Crunch Berries a sugary metaphor for their relationship?" about Hannah visiting Archer at his apartment earlier this season, but was Hannah's visit in the finale a sign that she's pregnant and he's the father? Did Chicago Med really go there?
Or does she just need to confide in somebody about her pregnancy before dropping the news on Ripley, and Archer is the best candidate for a shoulder to lean on after Lizzy's reaction? And should I be careful when I crack cereal-related jokes from now on?! All I know is that I don't know how to feel about it just yet, but what a twist for a finale!
Heartbreaking Twist For Dr. Lenox
Alas, it was too good to be true for both Caitlin and Kip to be negative for the deadly prior disease. Here's hoping that the One Chicago version of the illness won't be enough to cost us Sarah Ramos between Seasons 10 and 11, because she's been a great addition to Med.
Update: I Cried
Dang it, Oliver Platt! I was determined that I was not going to cry during this episode of Chicago Med, but this scene between Dr. Charles and Anna (Hannah Riley) is gutting. How great is it to still learn more about characters ten seasons in? His dad's suicide explains a lot about Dr. Charles, and hopefully sets up more of this juicy storyline for Season 11.
Anyway, I'm going to need a commercial break to grab some tissues, because Oliver Platt and Hannah Riley crushed this heartbreaking scene.
I'm Definitely Not Going To Cry
Surely I've watched enough medical series and Dick Wolf TV shows over the years that I'm not going to cry over this transplant storyline and/or Dr. Charles and his daughters, right? Definitely not going to happen.
Dr. Charles Did Not Specialize In Teenage Girl Psychiatry
I can easily see why showrunner Allen MacDonald said that Oliver Platt was a "powerhouse" in the Season 10 finale, because he's crushing this episode. We're definitely being reminded of why Platt has had such a long and successful career. And how great is it that Mekia Cox wasn't too busy with The Rookie to come back as Robin?
Chicago Med Gets A Clean Bill Of Health For Guest Stars
Kudos to One Chicago's medical drama for casting Tim DeKay as Griffin, because it would be so easy to hate Griffin for stealing the lungs. DeKay has me feeling a modicum of sympathy for his situation as a father... although I'm still rooting for Walter (Sam Trammell) and his wife to somehow get the lungs for young Noah.
Archer + Lenox = BFFs?
If you'd told me at the beginning of Season 10 that I'd be on board with the peculiar dynamic between Lenox and Archer, I might not have believed it! The antagonism has turned into a fun friendship, and I'm glad Lenox called Archer out on him not actually doing any of the fun vacation adventures that he was recommending to her. Fun duo!
Don't Be Suspicious
I can't say I blame Hannah for not dropping the pregnancy bombshell on Ripley in the middle of the ED while both working, but she also wasn't being quite as subtle as I expected. Ripley may come to regret his words about whether having kids is worth the potential heartache.
Good News For The Lenox Siblings
Despite their fears, Kip and Caitlin Lenox apparently got the best kind of news! They haven't inherited the prion disease that would have slowly but surely wrecked their health before ultimately killing them. If we get good news for characters this early in the finale, does that mean we're doomed to bad news by the end?
Lizzy Does Not Win Most Supportive Sister Of The Year
I've been sympathetic to Lizzy this season, but she's digging deep into her bag of resentments against Hannah after the pregnancy news. Poor Hannah is not off to a good start of dropping the bombshell on her loved ones!
Chicago Med – "...Don't You Cry"
Chicago Med has a lot to pack into the last episode of the spring, starting out with Goodwin showing no mercy. She's not dealing out forgiveness tonight!
What To Expect From One Chicago's Finales
As usual, Chicago Med starts out NBC's One Chicago Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, and showrunner Allen MacDonald previewed a "powerhouse" performance from Oliver Platt after he gets a big scare, and the network's episode description for the Season 10 finale – called "...Don't You Cry" sheds some more light:
Chicago Fire is next up at 9 p.m. ET, and the Season 13 finale will have to deal with the aftermath of Pascal being arrested, complete with Severide having what showrunner Andrea Newman described as a "nagging question" about the Chief. Called "It Had To End This Way," NBC's preview states:
Last up, we have Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET, with Voight questioning his "mortality" – according to EP Gwen Sigan – after Reid shut down the Intelligence Unit in retaliation. According to the network:
As always with this three-hour block of primetime, let's start out with Chicago Med one last time this spring!