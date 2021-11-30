2022 TV Premiere Dates: The Full Winter And Spring Schedule

With the new year comes a fresh crop of new and returning TV shows, providing hours and upon hours of entertainment for all those diehard (and even casual) fans of the small screen. In the event you aren’t all caught up with all the 2022 TV premiere dates, you aren’t totally out of luck, as we have put together another schedule breaking down the return of popular shows like Law and Order and Ozark Season 4 as well as new arrivals including Peacemaker and The Gilded Age.

Below are all the current dates for new and returning shows scheduled to take to the airwaves (and streaming services) throughout 2022. Don’t forget to keep checking back, as this guide will receive major updates as the months go on. Also, please note that all times are in Eastern Time and all new shows are written in all caps. Let’s dive in…

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The new year starts off with a bang (or a series of them, actually) with several notable midseason premieres for shows like The Equalizer, Batwoman, and Grown-ish, but that’s not all. The sophomore seasons of Call Me Kat, Kenan, and several others will all be back and better than ever. And then there are all those long-awaited premieres that will certainly make January 2022 a month to remember.

Sunday, January 2

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - PBS - 8 p.m. (Drama)

Dirty Jobs Season 9 - Discovery - 8 p.m.

The Equalizer Season 2 (Midseason Premiere) - 8 p.m.

NEXT LEVEL CHEF - Fox - 8 p.m. (Cooking Competition)

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 (Midseason Premiere) - 8 p.m.

S.W.A.T Season 5 - CBS - 10 p.m.

Monday, January 3

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 - Fox - 8 p.m.

The Bachelor Season 26 (Two-Hour Premiere) - ABC - 8 p.m.

Kenan Season 2 - NBC - 8 p.m.

The Neighborhood Season 4 (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 8 p.m.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola Season 3 (Winter Premiere) - CBS - 8:30 p.m.

THE CLEANING LADY - Fox - 9 p.m. (Crime Drama)

NCIS Season 19 - CBS - 9 p.m.

THAT’S MY JAM - NBC - 9 p.m. (Competition Show)

NCIS: Hawaii (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 10 p.m.

Ordinary Joe (Midseason Premiere) - NBC - 10 p.m.

Tuesday, January 4

AMERICAN AUTO - NBC - 8 p.m. (Comedy)

FBI Season 4 (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 8 p.m.

Finding Your Roots Season 8 - PBS - 8 p.m.

GRAND CREW - NBC - 8:30 p.m. (Comedy)

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - ABC - 9 p.m. (Comedy)

FBI: International (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 9 p.m.

This Is Us Season 6 - NBC - 9 p.m.

Black-ish Season 8 - ABC - 9:30 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 10 p.m.

New Amsterdam Season 4 (Midseason Premiere) - NBC - 10 p.m.

Queens (Midseason Premiere) - ABC - 10 p.m.

Wednesday, January 5

REBELDE - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

The Amazing Race Season 33 (Two-Hour Premiere) - CBS - 8 p.m.

Chicago Med Season 7 (Midseason Premiere) - NBC - 8 p.m.

The Goldbergs Season 9 (Midseason Premiere) ABC - 8 p.m.

I Can See Your Voice Season 2 - Fox - 8 p.m.

The Wonder Years (Midseason Premiere) - ABC - 8:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire Season 10 (Midseason Premiere) - NBC - 9 p.m.

The Conners Season 4 (Midseason Premiere) - ABC - 9 p.m.

Next Level Chef (Time Slot Premiere) - Fox - 9 p.m.

Home Economics Season 2 - ABC - 9:31 p.m.

The Chase Season 2 (Midseason Premiere) - ABC - 10 p.m.

Chicago PD Season 9 (Midseason Premiere) - NBC - 10 p.m.

GOOD SAM - CBS - 10 p.m. (Drama)

Thursday, January 6

Star Trek: Prodigy (Midseason Premiere) - Paramount+ - 3:01 a.m.

The Blacklist Season 9 (Midseason Premiere) - NBC - 8 p.m.

JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER (Two-Hour Premiere) - Fox - 8 p.m. (Dating Show)

WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT - ABC - 8 p.m.

Young Sheldon Season 5 (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 8 p.m.

United States of Al Season 2 (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 8:31 p.m.

Go-Big Show Season 2 - TBS - 9 p.m.

Growing Up Hip Hop Season 6 (Midseason Premiere) - WE - 9 p.m.

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 (Midseason Premiere) - NBC - 9 p.m.

Ghosts (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 9:01 p.m.

B Positive Season 2 (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 9:30 p.m.

Bull Season 6 (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 10 p.m.

Law and Order: Organized Crime (Midseason Premiere) - NBC - 10 p.m.

Friday, January 7

Undercover Boss Season 11 - CBS - 8 p.m.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 9 p.m.

Blue Bloods Season 12 (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 10 p.m.

Sunday, January 9

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - The CW/TBS - 7 p.m.

Call Me Kat Season 2 (Special Night and Time) - Fox - 8 p.m.

SOMEONE THEY KNEW… WITH TAMRON HALL - Court TV - 8 p.m. (Docuseries)

PIVOTING (Special Night and Time) - Fox - 8:30 p.m. (Comedy)

All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 - PBS - 9 p.m.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 - HBO - 10 p.m.

Monday, January 10

Undercover Season 3 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

Darcey and Stacey Season 3 - TLC - 8 p.m.

Tuesday, January 11

THE KINGS OF NAPA - OWN - 8 p.m. (Drama)

Superman And Lois Season 2 - The CW - 8 p.m.

American Masters Season 36 - PBS - 9 p.m.

NAOMI - The CW - 9 p.m. (Comic Book Drama)

Our Kind Of People (Midseason Premiere) - Fox - 9 p.m.

Wipeout (Midseason Premiere) - TBS - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, January 12

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow Season 7 (Midseason Premiere) - The CW - 8 p.m.

Batwoman Season 3 (Midseason Premiere) - The CW - 9 p.m.

Thursday, January 13

THE JOURNALIST - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

PEACEMAKER - HBO Max - 3:01 a.m. (Comic Book Action)

Call Me Kat Season 2 (Time Slot Premiere) - Fox - 9 p.m.

MARRIED TO REAL ESTATE - HGTV - 9 p.m. (Reality)

PIVOTING (Time Slot Premiere) - Fox - 8:30 p.m. (Comedy)

Friday, January 14

THE HOUSE - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Adult Animation)

Saturday, January 15

Safe Room (TV Movie) - Lifetime - 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 16

Britannia Season 3 - Epix - 9 p.m.

Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3 - The CW - 9 p.m.

Monday, January 17

4400 (Midseason Premiere) - The CW - 9 p.m.

Thursday, January 20

SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE (Special Time) - Freeform - 10 p.m. (Comedy)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Season 7 - TBS - 10:30 p.m.

SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE (Time Slot Premiere) - Freeform - 10:30 p.m. (Comedy)

Friday, January 21

AS WE SEE IT - Amazon - 12:01 a.m. (Comedy)

FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK - Apple TV+ - 12:01 a.m. (Puppet Comedy)

Servant Season 3 - Apple TV+ - 12:01 a.m.

Ozark Season 4 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher Season 20 - HBO - 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 22

Vanished: Searching For My Sister (TV Movie) - Lifetime - 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 23

Billions Season 6 - Showtime - 9 p.m.

Monday, January 24

THE GILDED AGE - HBO - 9 p.m. (Period Drama)

Snowpiercer Season 3 - TNT - 9 p.m.

American Dad Season 17 - TBS - 10 p.m.

PROMISED LAND - ABC - 10:01 p.m. (Drama)

Thursday, January 27

Walker Season 2 (Midseason Premiere) - The CW - 8 p.m.

Legacies Season 4 (Midseason Premiere) - The CW - 9 p.m.

Fast Foodies Season 2 - TruTV - 10 p.m.

Grown-ish Season 4 (Midseason Premiere) - Freeform - 10 p.m.

Friday, January 28

THE AFTERPARTY - Apple TV+ - 12:01 a.m. (Murder Mystery)

HOW I MET YOUR FATHER - Hulu - 12:01 a.m. (Comedy)

THE ORBITAL CHILDREN - Netflix - 3:01 am. (Anime)

Saturday, January 29

GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN - The CW - 8 p.m. (Cooking Competition)

Sunday, January 30

MONARCH - Fox - 10 p.m. (Drama)

Monday, January 31

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards - CBS - 8 p.m.

(Image credit: AMC)

One of the biggest premieres of February 2022 has to be the midseason premiere of the final season of The Walking Dead, which will end its monumental run following the conclusion of the 11th season. On top of that, Law and Order is returning for its 21st season, the first since the crime drama ended its original 20-season run in May 2010, so prepare for some new Jack McCoy moments. The second month of the year will also see the highly anticipated Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Hulu docudrama Pam and Tommy starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the iconic couple.

Tuesday, February 1

The Resident Season 5 (Midseason Premiere) - Fox - 8 p.m.

MONARCH (Time Slot Premiere) - Fox - 10 p.m. (Drama)

Wednesday, February 2

PAM AND TOMMY - Hulu - 12:01 a.m. (Docudrama)

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 - CBS - 8 p.m.

Friday, February 4

THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINE - Amazon - 12:01 a.m. (Adult Animation)

Sunday, February 6

POWER BOOK IV: FORCE - Starz - 9 p.m. (Drama)

Thursday, February 11

Dollface Season 2 - Hulu - 12:01 a.m.

INVENTING ANNA - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

Sunday, February 13

The Walking Dead Season 11 (Midseason Premiere) - AMC+ - 3:01 a.m.

Wednesday, February 16

Dr. Pimple Popper Season 7 - TLC - 9 p.m.

Friday, February 18

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 - Amazon - 12:01 a.m.

Sunday, February 20

The Walking Dead Season 11 (Midseason Premiere) - AMC - 9 p.m.

FROM - Epix - 10 p.m. (Drama)

Talking Dead Season 10 (Midseason Premiere) - AMC - 10 p.m.

Monday, February 21

All American Season 4 (Midseason Premiere) - The CW - 8 p.m.

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST - NBC - 8 p.m. (Singing Competition)

ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING - The CW - 9 p.m. (Drama)

THE ENDGAME - NBC - 10 p.m. (Drama)

Tuesday, February 22

Double Down With The Derricos Season 3 - TLC - 10 p.m.

Thursday, February 24

Law and Order Season 21 - NBC - 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 27

SUPER PUMPED: THE BATTLE FOR UBER - Showtime - 10 p.m. (Docudrama)

(Image credit: Starz)

One of the biggest highlights of the March 2022 TV schedule is the long-awaited return of Outlander, which is coming back for a sixth season following a longer-than-normal break. The third month of the year will also see the debut of Survivor Season 42, The Flash Season 8, and Young Rock, to name just a few.

Sunday, March 6

Riverdale Season 6 (Midseason Premiere) - The CW - 8 p.m.

Outlander Season 6 - Starz - 9 p.m.

SHINING VALE - Starz - 10 p.m. (Comedy)

Unexpected Season 5 - TLC - 10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8

THE THING ABOUT PAM - NBC - 10 p.m. (Crime Drama)

Wednesday, March 9

The Flash Season 8 (Midseason Premiere) - The CW - 8 p.m.

Survivor Season 42 (Two-Hour Premiere) - CBS - 8 p.m.

Kung Fu Season 2 - The CW - 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 10

The Orville Season 3 - Hulu - 12:01 a.m.

Friday, March 11

Charmed Season 4 - The CW - 8 p.m.

Dynasty Season 5 (Midseason Premiere) - The CW - 9 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15

Young Rock Season 2 - NBC - 8 p.m.

Mr. May Season 2 - NBC - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

Sanditon Season 2 - PBS - 9 p.m.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The following TV shows are expected to arrive at some point in 2022, however no official premiere dates have been set:

Bel-Air (Peacock)

Interview With The Vampire (AMC)

Moon Knight (Disney+)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

She-Hulk (Disney+)

Stranger Things Season 4 (Netflix)

Willow (Disney+)

With more shows (both new and returning) being announced all the time, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to bookmark this schedule and check back frequently so you don't miss a single episode. If you're all caught up with TV and would like to know what's coming to theaters this year, check out CinemaBlend's 2022 movie premiere date schedule.