Chicago Med Deleted A Season 10 Finale Scene About 'The Stuff That Matters,' But I Hope It's Canon For Season 11 Anyway

Chicago Med wrapped Season 10 in the spring 2025 TV schedule with a finale that was both tear-jerking and jaw-dropping... if you were like me, anyway, and completely gobsmacked by that Hannah/Archer twist. Fans now are in the early stages of summer hiatus before all three One Chicago shows return in the fall, but there's one more taste of the medical drama that many may have missed. Wolf Entertainment released a deleted scene from Med between two unexpected characters, and I hope that being cut doesn't mean that the show is skipping a storyline.between them.

Between the heartbreaking conflict over one set of healthy lungs for two very sick kids, Dr. Charles' emotional breakthrough with Anna, Hannah's pregnancy situation that led her to Archer's doorstep, and everything else that led me to rank Med as the One Chicago finale that made me cry the most, there evidently wasn't room for a short but really lovely scene between Hannah and Lenox about "the stuff that matters." Take a look at the deleted scene, courtesy of Wolf Entertainment's Instagram page:

I can't help but wonder if another scene or two was deleted as well, to establish what about Hannah actually tips Lenox off that she's expecting. It looks like the ED's OB/GYN is drinking tea rather than coffee, which could be a sign that she's cutting caffeine, but that would still be a big leap for Lenox to make. On the whole, though, this quick clip gives some insight into both characters in a finale that ends on twists for both of them. (You can revisit the finale streaming now with a Peacock subscription.)

In the finished product of the finale, Hannah didn't seem to have another woman to confide in after Lizzy blew up at her. For her part, Lenox learned that even though her brother tested negative, she herself is positive for the deadly prion disease. She might need somebody to confide in as well. After all, she doesn't seem ready for her brother to know, and Lenox and Archer barely seem to be on the "friend" side of their "frenemy" status at this point.

Let's see the ladies bonding in Season 11! I'm certainly not the only one who enjoyed the scene between Jessy Schram and Sarah Ramos, as fellow fans flooded the comments on the Instagram post:

The wait is now on for Chicago Med to return for Season 11 in the fall, as well as Chicago Fire Season 14 and Chicago P.D. Season 13. The medical drama will hit the 200-episode milestone early in the eleventh season, and showrunner Allen MacDonald teased to CinemaBlend that they "do have plans but still need to work out the specifics" for the milestone. If you need a fix of NBC's Windy City action over summer hiatus, you can always find all three shows streaming on Peacock.