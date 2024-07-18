Inside The NBA's Adam Lefkoe Talks About Show Ending, And How He Can't Stop Thinking About The 'Guy Who Invented Putting Charles Barkley's Head On Something Else' Losing His Job

The fate of TNT’s Inside the NBA remains uncertain in the midst of the finalization of broadcast rights agreements by various media entities. Due to the hefty price tag for the rights, Warner Bros. Discovery – which owns the aforementioned network – reportedly opted not to shoot for a new deal. As a result, NBC was able to swoop in and grab a slice of the pie. The future is looking somewhat bleak for the talk show, which is led by Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and more. Now, occasional host Adam Lefkoe is sharing his thoughts on the show possibly ending. Additionally, he’s getting candid about the notion of the guy who “invented” the concept of pasting Barkley’s head on something else losing their job.

How Did Adam Lefkoe Weigh In On The TNT Show’s Path Moving Forward?

Adam Lefkoe predominantly serves as a co-anchor for NBA on TNT Tuesday alongside Shaq, Candace Parker and Jamal Crawford. However, on rare occasions, Lefkoe has filled in during Inside on Thursdays. The 37-year-old media personality recently appeared on The Dan Patrick Show (which is on YouTube ), during which the eponymous host asked him whether NBA-related content will remain with TNT Sports. Lefkoe responded with diplomatic thoughts, mostly turning his attention to his co-workers:

Man, I hope [it comes back]. … What really hit me [was] when I was watching [Charles] Barkley’s recent thing. Because he’s always talking about the people at TNT, and that is what I keep thinking about now, the hundreds of people that… I’m thinking about the fact that we all use Photoshop today, and there’s a guy named Alex, who’s been there for like decades. And he’s the guy that invented putting Charles Barkley’s head on something else. Like, think about how ahead of its time that was. And, now, that guy, who is a friend to all of us… I’m like, ‘Man, I really hope Alex is OK.’

Longtime viewers are surely familiar with the wide range of visual gags that the Inside crew has employed over the years. Many of them involve Sir Charles’ head – or one of his colleagues’ – getting photoshopped onto another person or an object of sorts. While Adam Lefkoe’s comments may evoke funny memories for fans, they’re also pretty heartbreaking, considering that the person behind that gag could be out of a job soon. Lefkoe went on to share more thoughts about the possibility of only doing one more season of the show and working with Charles Barkley, who’s retiring next year:

I also think it’s going to be very interesting to have one last year with Charles Barkley with an open mic, if that happens. I had hoped there was going to be a fourth smaller package. I hope that they can match, but this sounds way above my pay grade on a lot of forms.

As it stands, ABC/ESPN, Prime Video and NBC have all negotiated packages for the broadcast rights to the NBA. So unless WBD – which is in debt at the moment - can match that, Inside the NBA will come to an end after the 2024-2025 TV season. While it’s unclear whether a resolution will be reached, it’s more than evident that at least one of the show’s co-hosts is unhappy with the situation.

Charles Barkley Has Had A Lot To Say About The Potential End Of Inside The NBA

While TNT has apparently discouraged its personalities from speaking out about the situation involving Inside, Charles Barkley has made wild comments on the matter. Barkley previously explained that a cancellation “sucks,” because it would mean that his colleagues would be out of work. On another occasion, he even went as far as to initiate an unapproved interview with a reporter in an elevator, during which he stressed how so many people would be negatively affected by the show’s conclusion.

He’s not the only one who’s been expressing his displeasure, either, as fans have been rallying behind the talk show – which debuted in 1989 – as well. After it was reported that Inside the NBA might end, fans took to social media to share funny clips of Shaq and Charles Barkley as a way of arguing the case to keep the series on the air.

Sadly, it still seems that fans still might be saying goodbye to the show in 2025, and Adam Lefkoe’s comments honestly don’t inspire too much confidence. As he said though, fans still have the opportunity to see what could be an epic send-off season, which is an obvious silver lining here . As a fan, I’m hoping that a deal is reached but, in case one isn’t, I’ll be savoring every moment that one of the co-hosts’ heads is photoshopped onto something else next season.