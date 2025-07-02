Amid Inside The NBA's Shift From TNT, I Was Shook To Find Out The Network Made Another Big Move Involving Professional Basketball

Change is taking shape at TNT right now, specifically when it comes to the network’s coverage of professional basketball. The company lost the broadcast rights for live NBA games, which also meant the end of long-running sports talk show, Inside the NBA. However, the show will ultimately live on, as TNT and its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, worked out a deal to license the show to ESPN, where it will air starting this fall. Now, TNT is making yet another big pro-basketball-related move that really gives me pause.

TNT Sports Will No Longer Be Connected To Two Major NBA-Centric Entities

According to reports, TNT and the NBA are dissolving their partnership over NBA TV, the sports channel devoted to the eponymous sports league. The decision was laid out in an internal memo shared with Front Office Sports, which reported that both sides “mutually decided to part ways” after 17 years. In addition to that, TNT will no longer manage operations of NBA.com. The memo included comments from TNT CEO and chairman Luis Silberwasser, who shed light on the conversations that led to this development:

We made several proposals to continue to provide services and operate the NBA TV network and related digital assets. However, we were unable to agree on a path forward that recognized the value of our expertise, quality content, and operational excellence that our fans and partners have come to expect from TNT Sports. We will work closely with the NBA on a transition plan for the league to assume the responsibility of programming and operating NBA TV and NBA.com, which will be effective October 1.

TNT and the NBA will reportedly have some further dealings, as the former will continue to serve as a digital content partner for Bleacher Report, House of Highlights and more. As for NBA TV, Front Office Sports heard that MLB Network was in “preliminary discussions” to take the production reins on the channel. Claims of MLB has yet to comment on the matter, as of this writing.

As someone who’s long watched NBA TV and used the sports league’s official website it’s wild to hear that TNT will no longer be involved in their development. Sure, the two entertainment entities aren’t going away but, on a macro level, this further signifies the new divide between Warner Bros. Discovery and the NBA. I don’t know about you, but I thought the network’s initial loss of the broadcast rights and Inside the NBA’s move were tough enough to handle.

What’s Going On With Inside The NBA Right Now?

It looked as though Inside the NBA was headed for cancellation, leading fans to campaign for the series’ survival. Devotees even shared clips of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal (who are co-hosts on the show). So there was a considerable amount of excitement when it was announced that the series would move to ESPN as part of an 11-year deal. However, there still seems to be trepidation surrounding the series’ shift.

Charles Barkley just recently expressed more concerns due to the number of unknown variables that still exist regarding Inside’s presence on ESPN. Even ahead of that, Barkley was waiting to hear about his work schedule, considering that he and his co-hosts were expected to provide more coverage than they’ve historically given in the past. Sports pundit Bill Simmons is also skeptical of the move, as he reasoned that the show’s format would be hurt by the commercial-heavy timeslots on Disney’s flagship sports network. Despite that, an insider says there won’t be major alterations made to the Emmy-winning show.

I’m not sure my NBA-loving heart can take all of these massive moves, but they could turn out for the best. Still, the notion of TNT not only not covering the aforementioned league and not being involved with its official network or website is jarring, given how long the business partnership lasted. Hopefully, from a behind-the-scenes standpoint, everything is worked out with NBA TV accordingly. All in all, a new era has arrived, and we’re in uncharted territory.