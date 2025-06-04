Amid Concerns About Inside The NBA’s Future On ESPN, An Insider Dropped Claims About What The Network Is Planning

The NBA on TNT is officially over, and with that comes the end of Inside the NBA’s 36-year run on the network. Luckily, the show will return with its four main hosts, as ESPN struck a deal to air it, starting this fall. However, there have still been some concerns regarding this new era for the show. Some appear worried that the Disney-owned sports company will change up the show too much and take away its essence in the process. Amid that chatter, a source is dropping claims about what’s being planned for the sports TV staple.

It goes without saying that Inside has a unique flow, one that’s fueled by conversations headed up by its A+ personalities like Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley. Of course, the series also makes use of excellent segments and provides the hosts with opportunities to participate in hilarious hijinks. (Barkley’s even been pranked with a bucket of water on air.) As fans await the new season, an insider tells Front Office Sports that viewers shouldn’t expect much to change:

Some of the speculation’s just nuts. ESPN has wanted Barkley and this show for 20 years. Now that they’ve got it, why would they change it?

That source does pose an interesting question, considering Inside the NBA has been quite successful. Still, it’s not uncommon for a massive organization to want to change up a TV program after acquiring it in order for it to better fit the brand. Sports journalist Bill Simmons was specifically concerned that ESPN would mess up Inside by tailoring the show to its sometimes commercial-heavy timeslots. Yet, if this insider is to be believed, the show will still air normally and the quartet of pundits will have an ample amount of time to shine.

When the former TNT staple returns to the air this fall as part of the 2025 TV schedule, co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley will reportedly still have a long postgame as they’ve always had. While they’ll also still participate in pregame and halftime coverage as well, they’ll also have live coverage for other major events. The reported plan is for the group to provide coverage for Christmas Day games, the NBA Finals, the Conference Finals, opening week and more, per FOS.

All of that coverage may sound good for fans, but it might not gel with the hopes of at least one of the show’s hosts. Charles Barkley, who rescinded his retirement from broadcasting in August 2024 before the ESPN deal was made, has been candid about waiting for more specifics about his work schedule. Barkley has been adamant about not wanting to work more frequently than he already is. While Barkley’s TV career will continue for the time being, it’s easy to get the feeling that execs are going to want to fill him in sooner rather than later.

So far, though, it would seem that the bigwigs at ESPN are seeking to maintain creative continuity, as they prepare for Inside the NBA’s arrival. Company president Jimmy Pitaro spoke out and doubled down on the network’s commitment to keeping the hosts together. As a longtime viewer of the program, I can understand the concerns that some of my fellow fans may have. But, until I see anything, I’m staying optimistic that this TV staple won’t change too much.

Let’s hope Inside the NBA isn’t negatively impacted by shifting networks as reported. And, if everything works out as hoped for, I’d imagine Charles Barkley won’t mind going “back to kissing ass.”