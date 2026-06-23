J.D. Vance’s The View Appearance Drew A Lot Of Headlines, But (Dang) A Lot Of People Watched
Viewers were ready for fireworks.
ABC is currently in the midst of a brouhaha with the FCC over the latter’s attempts to unearth a long-dormant partisan mandate that concerns “bona fide news programs” giving equal airtime for political parties and candidates. But it didn’t take any governmental pressure for The View to welcome Vice President J.D. Vance for its June 16 installment, and on top of all the headlines the interview garnered, it was the most-watched ep to hit the 2026 TV schedule and beyond.
J.D. Vance's Appearance Made Headlines For Days
Though many may have expected the Veep's appearance on The View to be a completely incoherent spectacle of arguments and railroaded talking points, the actual interview wasn't nearly so tumultuous. The hosts and guest smiled way more than general expectations might have allowed, even despite Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar & Co. getting directly political rather than wholly focusing on the new memoir he was there to promote, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.
In fact, Vance appeared on Fox News' Gutfeld the next day and told host Greg Gutfeld that it wasn't quite the visceral experience that he was anticipating, while still giving Whoopi a little gruff over her questioning how Donald Trump's administration views minorities and racial equality. As he put it:
Of course, while it may have been an easier time than suspected for Vance and The View's six women around the table, the interview also sparked some polarized reactions. It wasn't quite on the level of Jimmy Fallon tousling Trump's hair on The Tonight Show, but many felt that the hosts could have and should have dug their heels in even deeper.
Unsurprisingly, former host Meghan McCain also had a few things to say about Vance's interview, and positivity was not part of the equation.
Can't please everyone all of the time, of course. But regardless of how anyone felt about the interview, the facts are clear that a ton of people tuned in for it.
J.D. Vance's Interview Was The Second Most-Watched Episode In The Past 5 Years
Audiences were not put off by the potential for political muckraking when J.D. Vance joined The View, with Deadline reporting that a whopping 3.3 million people tuned in on June 16. It seems like those numbers tracked for the majority of the episode, as Vance was brought out early on and stayed the course.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
This was the most watched episode of the past 20 months or so, falling behind the November 6, 2024 installment that aired the day after the presidential election. Easy to understand wny that was a big crowd, all things considered.
What's more, the V.P. interview made for the second most-watched View episode going all the way back to January 11, 2021. Interestingly enough that episode featured guest Ken Jennings for his first appearance talking about hosting Jeopardy! following the death of Alex Trebek in November 2020.
So what might happen if The View brings both J.D. Vance AND Ken Jennings on for a future episode? The world just can't handle that kind of excitement.
The View airs weekday mornings on ABC.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.