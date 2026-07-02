The Kind Gesture Whoopi Goldberg Extended To Savannah Chrisley When She Co-Hosted The View

Savannah Chrisley was one of several guest co-hosts brought in by ABC’s The View to fill in for Alyssa Farrah Griffin due to her baby’s birth. Much was said about how Chrisley – an outspoken conservative – would interact with the likes of Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin. Even before officially taking her post, Chrisley issued a warning and said she’d be civil but hadn’t forgotten past comments the hosts made about her family. Everyone seemed to get along famously, though, and Whoopi Goldberg even extended a sweet gesture to Chrisley.

It was during the week of February 16th during the 2026 TV schedule that The View welcomed Savannah Chrisley and, after the fact, she had positive sentiments to share about her colleagues. The media personality recently reflected on her stint with the daytime TV staple during an appearance on Jana Kramer’s Whine Down podcast. The host praised Chrisley for standing her ground on the talk show and, in turn, she also praised the civility of her co-stars. As part of that, she shared one particularly sweet memory about Goldberg:

Whoopi’s like coming into my green room [and] was like, ‘Alright, you have to come to my house in Italy this summer. We’ll have so much fun.’

Such an offer speaks volumes not just to the character of the beloved Sister Act icon, but it’s also a testament to the notion of the hosts of the long-running talk show remaining civil off camera. Considering how generous Goldberg is known for being in her personal life anyway, it doesn’t surprise me at all that she would extend such a sweet opportunity to Chrisley (and I really hope she took her up on it). During her chat, the Chrisley Knows Best alum, shared more about her overall experience on the program:

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That was the time of my life. We had so much fun. And social media was brutal on both sides, right? But, first off, it was like one of their highest-rated [stretch of episodes] of the entire season, which tells you that, ‘Alright, The View needs something a little different.’ It needs to go back to how it was founded, which is true difference of opinions [and we’re] having conversations. But we sat there and had the time of our lives.

Years before all this, several View hosts chastised Todd and Julie Chrisley – Savannah’s parents – due to the tax fraud allegations that swirled around and eventually led to their imprisonment in 2023. (The couple was pardoned in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump.) As part of her own warning, Savannah said she wouldn’t forget the remarks that were made about her folks. During her time on the show, Savannah even said she thought Goldberg and Behar would be pains, but it sounds like she’s glad to have been proven wrong.

Nevertheless, Todd Chrisley hasn’t been so high on the notion of his daughter being on The View. He, too, also remembers the comments the hosts made about him and his spouse, making his daughter’s gig something of a hard pill to swallow. Chrisley did, however, talk about Savannah’s ability to hold her own while on the dais. Interestingly enough, though, when Todd talked about all this on an episode of his Chrisley Confessions Podcast, he said he wouldn’t blast Goldberg, because she’d been “supportive” of them.

We might as well just call Whoopi Goldberg “Switzerland,” because it seems she serves as neutral ground when it comes to conflicts. I’ve long been a fan of hers myself, and the fact that she’d invite Savannah Chrisley – someone she disagrees with on different topics – makes me respect her even more. Fellow fans can check her out on The View, which airs weekly at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.