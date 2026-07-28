Rosie O’Donnell Addressed Rumors About Taking Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Show, And One Part Of Her Response Surprises Me

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Could Rosie return to hosting a TV show?

Rosie O&#039;Donnell speaks on Sam Pang Tonight, while Jimmy Kimmel appears in a Jimmy Kimmel Live! promo photo.
(Image credit: Sam Pang Tonight/ABC)