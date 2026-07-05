There’s Been A Lot Of FCC Talk Related To TV Lately. A Committee Just Weighed In On The View

The FCC has been brought up a lot lately when it has come to both daytime and late night shows. Some common programs that have been cited for incidents include Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the recently canceled Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and the daytime program The View, the latter of which has been known for touching on hot button topics for years. As the conversation continues, The View is back in the limelight thanks to a committee weighing in on the equal time rule.

Why One Group Thinks The View Should Be Exempt From The Equal Time Rule

The Reporters Committee For Freedom of the Press is a non-profit organization that advocates for freedom of the press, as they put it, to “protect democracy.” Recently, they weighed in on The View situation. The View came under fire by the FCC months ago for potential violations of the equal time rule, which states that broadcasts must give equal time to candidates of both parties gunning for the same office.

The rule has been in effect for a long time, but has mostly operated under a news assumption, meaning daytime TV shows and late night have previously enjoyed more freedoms when it came to extending invites to individuals on their shows. The FCC under the Trump administration has been critical of this, and has opened up several investigations and suits.

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When it comes to The View, however, ABC has pushed back and has been running ads since June asking viewers to support the longtime series, which famously features a slew of panelists across a range of political spectrums. It’s because of this the Reporters Committee feels the show should be exempt.

In a letter, the organization said that exemptions that were made to the rule way back in 1959 should apply, and latitude should be given to The View, which covers a wide range of topics, and not just politics in an “on-the-spot” manner.

Requiring any informational program like The View to afford dozens of candidates equal time simply to interview a single candidate is not feasible and would chill political news coverage. Journalists and editors — not Commissioners or elected officials — are in the best position to determine which interviews are newsworthy. The FCC should continue to defer to their judgment regarding candidate interviews and political speech more broadly.

It’s unclear where the investigation into The View will go, but you can read the full letter if you are interested in diving further into the topic. Meanwhile, The View is not the only show that has been in hot water in recent months.

(Image credit: Disney/Mark Seliger))

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