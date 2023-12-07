Jeopardy Is About To Make Some Key Changes, And I’m Not Sure How To Feel
Things are going to be looking a little different later this month when you tune into the beloved quiz show.
With the passing of longtime Jeopardy! fixture Alex Trebek in 2020, producers have understandably had to make some changes to the quiz show in the years since. The changes include installing one-time contestant Ken Jennings as the permanent host for the program's 40th season and introducing recent game additions like the new-to-Season-40 Champions Wildcard. And I'm just not sure how I feel about what's changing next.
On the most recent episode of the after-show podcast Inside Jeopardy!, producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss said that fans can expect even more changes to the show beginning December 19, including a new logo and flashy new opening title sequence:
Those aforementioned "19 boxes" refer to the current title sequence, which also features images like world landmarks and past contestants set against the backdrop of a rotating globe. The new version of the boxes will now include footage of behind-the-scenes moments, such as the writing staff who works on the show. Considering that the former system is arguably iconic to the show, I'm not necessarily sold just yet.
Foss' podcast co-host Buzzy Cohen said the new feel of the opener was "a Saturday Night Live vibe" mixed with a little "The Muppet Show". He explained:
Foss confirmed that the new opening sequence will debut alongside the Season 39 edition of the Second Chance Tournament on December 19. The Second Chance Tournament features previous Jeopardy! competitors "who we believe deserve a second shot" at tackling the clue board and winning big, executive producer Michael Davies wrote in a statement posted to the official Jeopardy! website.
Following the culmination of the lengthy 2023 WGA writers strike, the Season 39 Second Chance Tournament will also mark the return of brand-new material, including game clues and questions, said Foss:
The two champions from the upcoming Second Chance tournament will advance to the Champions Wildcard round. Those victors will then move on to the much-anticipated Tournament of Champions.
The Second Chance Tournament will be hosted by Ken Jennings. There's no official word yet if and when Mayim Bialik, who has shared hosting duties with Jennings following the passing of Trebek, will return to the venerable game show.
For his part, Jennings has been behind the lectern for the most recent episodes of the show, and recently was involved in a humorous snafu when he had to rerecord his ruling after a contestant's funny misspelling during a Final Jeopardy guess.
Despite all of the changes and expansions that the nearly sixty-year-old program has faced lately, as long as we have smart competitors beginning an answer with "What is...?" on our 2023 TV schedules, we're happy!
