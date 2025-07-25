Ken Jennings Invoked The 'Ironclad Law' Of Jeopardy When Talking About Superchamp Scott Riccardi, And It's Honestly Ominous
How long will the streak go?
Fans are always asking Ken Jennings — one of Jeopardy’s biggest winners — if he thinks his 74-game win streak from 2004 will ever be broken, and while current champion Scott Riccardi isn’t quite knocking on that door just yet, his run on the 2025 TV schedule has drawn quite a bit of attention. Jennings discussed the current buzz surrounding one of the best game shows ever, and there’s something ominous about his comment.
On July 24, Scott Riccardi won his 16th game of Jeopardy!, tying him at No. 10 in the record books for Consecutive Games Won. Enthusiasm started to build around the New Jersey engineer when he became an official super champion — a moniker bestowed to contestants with double-digit victories — and Ken Jennings spoke to TV Insider about whether he thinks his record is in ... jeopardy. He said:
Ken Jennings admitted to having to temper his emotions a bit as host of the game show, though. He certainly can’t be cheering for one contestant over the others, which he recognized, continuing:
I understand that Ken Jennings has to let the home audience know where the champion stands, what the stakes are, whether they’re close to any records, etc. However, I also sometimes get the feeling when these kinds of statistics are given at the top of a game that it’s a bit like calling out a no-hitter in progress. Like the host’s mere mention of a streak will jinx it.
Also, is it just me, or does Ken Jennings’ final thought on the matter sound a bit foreboding? He concluded:
Ken Jennings sounds a bit devious here, but it is true. Death, taxes and losing on Jeopardy! are life’s only certainties, as ole Ben Franklin would say. Speaking of Benjamins, as of Thursday, July 24, Scott Riccardi had accumulated a whopping $455,000.
Jeopardy! Season 41 ends with the Friday, July 25, game, so we’ll have to wait to see if that “ironclad law” is enacted in this cycle, or if Scott Riccardi is given a reprieve to continue his run into next season, when episodes will also be available for next-day streaming with either a Hulu subscription or a Peacock subscription. Check your local listings to see when the game show airs in your area.
