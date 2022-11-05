2023 TV Premiere Dates: The Upcoming Winter TV Schedule

Before you know it, the new year will be here, bringing with it long-awaited debuts like the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us and the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. And, even though we haven’t yet crossed over into the next calendar year, and are very much still in the middle of the 2022 TV schedule, it’s never too early to get started with the 2023 TV premiere dates well in advance, so we all can plan out our weeknights (and weekends) for the foreseeable future.

Below are all the current dates for new and returning shows scheduled to land on the small screen throughout 2023. Make sure to bookmark this page and keep coming back, as this guide will undergo major changes over the course of the next year. One last note before we get started… all times are in Eastern Time and all new shows are written in all caps. With that out of the way, let’s break down all the 2023 TV premiere dates for your favorite shows and those you have yet to discover…

January 2023 Premieres

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Television)

Fans of Star Wars shows, video game adaptations, and Anne Rice horror stories will certainly be able find a way to brave the cold weather as we kick off 2023 in style with all the eagerly awaited new arrivals and returning shows taking up spots on the TV premiere schedule. Take a quick glance at all the shows that will soon be available on a number of platforms like Netflix, HBO Max, and Peacock Premium.

Tuesday, January 3

Finding Your Roots Season 9 - PBS - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, January 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 - Disney+ - 3:01 a.m.

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST - FOX - 8 p.m. (Competition)

Sunday, January 8

ANNE RICE’S MAYFAIR WITCHES - AMC+ - 3:01 a.m. (Horror Drama)

Miss Scarlet And The Duke Season 3 - PBS - 8 p.m.

ALERT (Special Night) - Fox - 8:15 p.m. (Drama)

All Creatures Great And Small Season 3 - PBS - 9 p.m.

ANNE RICE’S MAYFAIR WITCHES - AMC - 9 p.m. (Horror Drama)

Monday, January 9

ALERT (Time Slot Premiere) - Fox - 8:15 p.m. (Drama)

Thursday, January 12

THE MAKANAI - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

Friday, January 13

Servant Season 4 - Apple TV+ - 12:0 a.m.

Sunday, February 15

Godfather of Harlem Season 3 - Epix - 9 p.m.

THE LAST OF US - HBO - 9 p.m. (Horror Drama)

Your Honor Season 2 - Showtime - 9 p.m.

Monday, January 16

Yolo: Crystal Fantasy Season 2 - Adult Swim - 12 a.m.

Miracle Workers Season 4 - TBS - 10 p.m.

Sunday, January 22

ACCUSED - Fox - 9 p.m. (Crime Drama Anthology Series)

Monday, January 23

The Bachelor Season 27 - ABC - 8 p.m.

Tuesday, January 24

ACCUSED (Time Slot Premiere) - Fox - 9 p.m. (Crime Drama Anthology Series)

Thursday, January 26

POKER FACE - Peacock - 3:01 a.m. (Mystery-of-the-Week Drama)

Teen Wolf: The Movie (TV Movie) - Paramount+ - 3:01 a.m.

WOLF PACK - Paramount+ - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

Friday, January 27

LOCKWOOD & CO - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

February 2023 Premieres

(Image credit: Netflix)

Not a whole lot has been announced for February’s TV output at this point, but we’re definitely working with a quality over quantity situation here. There are premieres like the first part of You Season 4, as well as the last dance (for now anyway) for one of the most beloved Stark Trek characters to look forward to, with much more on the way.

Friday, February 10

You Season 4 (Part 1) - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

MARVEL’S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR - Disney Channel - 8 p.m. (Comic Book Animation)

Sunday, February 12

Next Level Chef Season 2 (Special Night and Time) - Fox - 10:15 p.m.

Thursday, February 16

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 - Paramount+ - 3:01 a.m.

(Image credit: Disney+)

While some of the 2023 TV premiere dates have already been ironed out, there are a number of shows expected to arrive at some point in 2023 that have not yet been finalized. Let’s look at some of the most anticipated shows that don’t have release dates, including several upcoming Star Wars shows and even more of those promising Marvel shows on Disney+.

61 Street Season 2

AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS

And Just Like That Season 2

ARMY OF THE DEAD: LOST VEGAS

AHSOKA

Barry Season 4

The Crown Season 6

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12

ECHO

The Flash Season 9

FULL CIRCLE

The Gilded Age Season 2

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6

The Hardy Boys Season 3

THE IDOL

IRONHEART

Loki Season 2

LOVE & DEATH

Nancy Drew Season 4

The Mandalorian Season 3

Manifest Season 4 Part 2

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 6

A Million Little Things Season 5

My Brilliant Friend Season 4

Perry Mason Season 2

Reservation Dogs Season 3

The Righteous Gemstones Season 3

Riverdale Season 7

SECRET INVASION

Snowfall Season 6

Snowpiercer Season 4

Succession Season 4

Tokyo Vice Season 2

Top Boy Season 5

Ultraman Season 3

The Umbrella Academy Season 4

THE WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Season 2

Workin’ Moms Season 7

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3

X-MEN ‘97

With more shows (both new and returning) being announced all the time, make sure to keep checking back for all the latest. And, since we’re breaking down everything that's coming out in the next year or so, now would be a good time to check out CinemaBlend's 2022 movie premiere date schedule as well.