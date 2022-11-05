2023 TV Premiere Dates: The Upcoming Winter TV Schedule
2023 is already shaping up to be another landmark year on the small screen.
Before you know it, the new year will be here, bringing with it long-awaited debuts like the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us and the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. And, even though we haven’t yet crossed over into the next calendar year, and are very much still in the middle of the 2022 TV schedule, it’s never too early to get started with the 2023 TV premiere dates well in advance, so we all can plan out our weeknights (and weekends) for the foreseeable future.
Below are all the current dates for new and returning shows scheduled to land on the small screen throughout 2023. Make sure to bookmark this page and keep coming back, as this guide will undergo major changes over the course of the next year. One last note before we get started… all times are in Eastern Time and all new shows are written in all caps. With that out of the way, let’s break down all the 2023 TV premiere dates for your favorite shows and those you have yet to discover…
January 2023 Premieres
Fans of Star Wars shows, video game adaptations, and Anne Rice horror stories will certainly be able find a way to brave the cold weather as we kick off 2023 in style with all the eagerly awaited new arrivals and returning shows taking up spots on the TV premiere schedule. Take a quick glance at all the shows that will soon be available on a number of platforms like Netflix, HBO Max, and Peacock Premium.
Tuesday, January 3
Finding Your Roots Season 9 - PBS - 8 p.m.
Wednesday, January 4
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 - Disney+ - 3:01 a.m.
SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST - FOX - 8 p.m. (Competition)
Sunday, January 8
ANNE RICE’S MAYFAIR WITCHES - AMC+ - 3:01 a.m. (Horror Drama)
Miss Scarlet And The Duke Season 3 - PBS - 8 p.m.
ALERT (Special Night) - Fox - 8:15 p.m. (Drama)
All Creatures Great And Small Season 3 - PBS - 9 p.m.
ANNE RICE’S MAYFAIR WITCHES - AMC - 9 p.m. (Horror Drama)
Monday, January 9
ALERT (Time Slot Premiere) - Fox - 8:15 p.m. (Drama)
Thursday, January 12
THE MAKANAI - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)
Friday, January 13
Servant Season 4 - Apple TV+ - 12:0 a.m.
Sunday, February 15
Godfather of Harlem Season 3 - Epix - 9 p.m.
THE LAST OF US - HBO - 9 p.m. (Horror Drama)
Your Honor Season 2 - Showtime - 9 p.m.
Monday, January 16
Yolo: Crystal Fantasy Season 2 - Adult Swim - 12 a.m.
Miracle Workers Season 4 - TBS - 10 p.m.
Sunday, January 22
ACCUSED - Fox - 9 p.m. (Crime Drama Anthology Series)
Monday, January 23
The Bachelor Season 27 - ABC - 8 p.m.
Tuesday, January 24
ACCUSED (Time Slot Premiere) - Fox - 9 p.m. (Crime Drama Anthology Series)
Thursday, January 26
POKER FACE - Peacock - 3:01 a.m. (Mystery-of-the-Week Drama)
Teen Wolf: The Movie (TV Movie) - Paramount+ - 3:01 a.m.
WOLF PACK - Paramount+ - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)
Friday, January 27
LOCKWOOD & CO - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)
February 2023 Premieres
Not a whole lot has been announced for February’s TV output at this point, but we’re definitely working with a quality over quantity situation here. There are premieres like the first part of You Season 4, as well as the last dance (for now anyway) for one of the most beloved Stark Trek characters to look forward to, with much more on the way.
Friday, February 10
You Season 4 (Part 1) - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.
MARVEL’S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR - Disney Channel - 8 p.m. (Comic Book Animation)
Sunday, February 12
Next Level Chef Season 2 (Special Night and Time) - Fox - 10:15 p.m.
Thursday, February 16
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 - Paramount+ - 3:01 a.m.
2023 Premiere Dates TBD
While some of the 2023 TV premiere dates have already been ironed out, there are a number of shows expected to arrive at some point in 2023 that have not yet been finalized. Let’s look at some of the most anticipated shows that don’t have release dates, including several upcoming Star Wars shows and even more of those promising Marvel shows on Disney+.
61 Street Season 2
AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS
And Just Like That Season 2
ARMY OF THE DEAD: LOST VEGAS
AHSOKA
Barry Season 4
The Crown Season 6
Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12
ECHO
The Flash Season 9
FULL CIRCLE
The Gilded Age Season 2
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6
The Hardy Boys Season 3
THE IDOL
IRONHEART
Loki Season 2
LOVE & DEATH
Nancy Drew Season 4
The Mandalorian Season 3
Manifest Season 4 Part 2
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 6
A Million Little Things Season 5
My Brilliant Friend Season 4
Perry Mason Season 2
Reservation Dogs Season 3
The Righteous Gemstones Season 3
Riverdale Season 7
SECRET INVASION
Snowfall Season 6
Snowpiercer Season 4
Succession Season 4
Tokyo Vice Season 2
Top Boy Season 5
Ultraman Season 3
The Umbrella Academy Season 4
THE WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Season 2
Workin’ Moms Season 7
Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3
X-MEN ‘97
With more shows (both new and returning) being announced all the time, make sure to keep checking back for all the latest. And, since we’re breaking down everything that's coming out in the next year or so, now would be a good time to check out CinemaBlend's 2022 movie premiere date schedule as well.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop yelling at the mailman, or yelling about professional wrestling to his wife. If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.