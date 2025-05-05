I Just Found Out It Was James Holzhauer Who Brought The Friendly Ken Jennings And Brad Rutter Feud Back To Jeopardy, And I Love It

News
By published

The GOATS!

Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter on Jeopardy! Masters Season 3.
(Image credit: Christopher Willard/ABC)

When Jeopardy! Masters hit the 2025 TV schedule last week, longtime fans were stoked to see Brad Rutter — the biggest winner in Jeopardy! history — return to the Alex Trebek Stage. After he turned down offers to appear in the JIT for the past couple of years, this was Rutter’s first time behind the podium since Ken Jennings beat him in 2020’s GOAT Tournament, and apparently we have their fellow GOAT contestant James Holzhauer to thank for bringing these old rivals face-to-face.

The three finalists from last year’s Masters — Victoria Groce, Yogesh Raut and James Holzhauer — were among the nine invited to compete on the third season of the elite tournament on ABC (and streaming with a Hulu subscription). However, much to my enormous dismay, Holzhauer was missing from the lineup. As executive producer Michael Davies explained in a behind-the-scenes blog:

James Holzhauer, the 2023 Jeopardy! Masters champion and last year’s third-place finisher, declined our invitation to participate. Graciously, he recommended that we reach out to the person who has won more money playing Jeopardy! than any human (or computer) alive: Ken’s rival of 20 years, Brad Rutter.

I had no idea it was actually James Holzhauer’s idea to get Brad Rutter to come out of his five-year hiatus, and I’m so grateful that he did. (In a perfect world, we would have had them both, since they have Jeopardy! beef as well, but I digress.)

Jeopardy! greats Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter have shared the stage several times as competitors, including when Rutter beat the would-be host in the 2005 Ultimate Tournament of Champions, when they were both beat by IBM’s Watson in 2011, when Rutter bested Jennings in the 2014’s Battle of the Decades, and when Team Brad beat Team Ken in Jeopardy! All-Star Games in 2019. Michael Davies continued:

So, when you saw that lighthearted exchange between Brad and Ken in the opening introductions — ‘I know you’re delighted to see me, Ken’ — think about how many games, years, and decades went into the formation of that moment. Even a supercomputer was involved.

When you look at how many times Brad Rutter has come out on top of Ken Jennings over the years, it’s no wonder Jennings has been ducking a GOAT rematch. In fact, it wasn’t until 2020’s Greatest of All Time Tournament that Jennings finally got revenge on his richer but less-famous counterpart. He won the first game, becoming the first human to ever beat Rutter, with James Holzhauer taking Game 2, then Jennings finishing the best-of-3 series with victories in Games 3 and 4.

I absolutely loved seeing these two come together again, and you can tell Brad Rutter’s ready to reignite the friendly rivalry, as he gave Ken Jennings hell for bringing up the 2020 tournament and said he planned to “make fun of” the host a bit while he’s there.

Alex Trebek, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer in the Jeopardy Greatest of All Time Tournament.

(Image credit: CBS)

It may have been Brad Rutter’s first game in five years, but Michael Davies certainly didn’t ease him back into the competition upon his long-awaited return. Rutter was immediately pitted against last year’s Masters champ Victoria Groce (complete with green jacket) and runner-up Yogesh Raut. Rutter struggled on the buzzer, which isn’t really a surprise, and he finished in third place for no match points.

I’m still happy to have him back on the Alex Trebek Stage, especially reuniting with Ken Jennings. I do wish James Holzhauer was there with them, but I will just remain grateful that the game show villain decided to use his powers (and his absence) for good this time around.

Jeopardy! Masters continues at 9 p.m. ET Wednesdays on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

That Time Walton Goggins Almost Got Arrested In His Bathing Suit For Having A Photoshoot In The Middle Of Traffic

'I Would Have Never Imagined': As The Righteous Gemstones Ends, Danny McBride Talks John Goodman '69ing Someone', And The A-List Actor's Alleged Over-The-Top Reaction To It

One Way Shooting F1 Was Way Freaking Different Than Shooting Top Gun: Maverick ‘On An Aircraft Carrier 100 Miles Off The Coast’

See more latest
Most Popular
Brad Pitt in Sunglasses in F1/Tom Cruise grinning in Top Gun: Maverick
One Way Shooting F1 Was Way Freaking Different Than Shooting Top Gun: Maverick ‘On An Aircraft Carrier 100 Miles Off The Coast’
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
As Kanye West’s Social Media Rants Continue, An Insider Drops Claims About The Measures Kim Kardashian Is Taking To Protect Herself And Their Kids
Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
Jason Isaacs Recalls The ‘Most Nerve-Racking’ Aspect Of Joining Harry Potter: ‘Never Wore Off’
Walton Goggins looking shocked during The White Lotus
That Time Walton Goggins Almost Got Arrested In His Bathing Suit For Having A Photoshoot In The Middle Of Traffic
Side by side of Emma Roberts and Kristen Stewart.
Emma Roberts Shared A Sweet Look Behind The Scenes At Kristen Stewart’s Wedding: ‘Pieces Of April’
The Little Mermaid
An Only Partially Dressed Woman Was Arrested In Disneyland This Weekend, And It's Looking Like She Didn't Get The Snopes Memo
John Goodman in The Righteous Gemstones
'I Would Have Never Imagined': As The Righteous Gemstones Ends, Danny McBride Talks John Goodman '69ing Someone', And The A-List Actor's Alleged Over-The-Top Reaction To It
Brec Bassinger as Iris in Final Destination Bloodlines
Final Destination Bloodlines Apparently Broke A ‘World Record’ Amid Filming, And It’s Morbidly Impressive
Krypto in Superman
Watch James Gunn’s Dog Go Crazy Watching Superman’s Krypto (Which Was Totally Based Off Him)
Shannon Sharpe and Mo&#039;Nique talk on Club Shay Shay.
‘Here It Come, Baby’: Amid Shannon Sharpe’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Mo’Nique Doesn’t Hold Back On Him For Not Following Advice She Gave Him Over A Year Ago