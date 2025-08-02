Kelly Osbourne Shares An Unusual But Fitting Tribute To Dad Ozzy After His Funeral

Music icon Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76 in late July, and much of the public continues to mourn him. Tributes have poured in for the late Black Sabbath member, and a massive funeral procession was held in England days ago ahead of a private funeral. In varying ways, members of the late rocker’s family have been expressing their love for their patriarch. That includes Ozzy’s daughter, Kelly, whom he shares with Sharon. Kelly recently took to social media to honor her dad in an unconventional, but fitting, way.

Over the years, Kelly Osbourne seemed to have a very close relationship with her father. That father-daughter bond seemed to truly remain intact as Ozzy suffered health issues during the final years of his life. Kelly took to her Instagram story to pay tribute to her dad by sharing a floral arrangement dedicated to the late Grammy winner. The flowers spelled out Ozzy’s name, but there was also a keenly placed expletive in the mix. Check out the post from the Beat Shazam fill-in for yourself:

(Image credit: Instagram)

It goes without saying that Ozzy Osbourne was known for being eccentric and unapologetically himself, whether he was on stage or off it. With that, he definitely had no problem dropping an f-bomb or two in his time. (And Kelly doesn’t mince words, either.) So, while the floral display may seem a bit unorthodox on the surface, it actually tracks with what fans know about the “Shot in the Dark” performer. All in all, a part of me would like to think that Ozzy would get a kick out of this particular tribute.

(Image credit: CBS)

Various titans of the music industry paid tribute to the head of the Osbourne family after learning of his passing. Elton John penned a lovely message to his “dear friend” upon hearing the news for himself. A sweet post also came from Nirvana, and Metallica also shared a great throwback photo. Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong penned a message as well.

More on Ozzy Osbourne (Image credit: WWE) Ozzy Osbourne's First Movie Is An Awesome '80s Horror Flick You Might Not Have Heard Of

Ahead of his passing Ozzy Osbourne had suffered from Parkinson’s Disease for years and, back in 2020, it was confirmed that he’d lost the ability to walk because of the disease. It was during that same year that he was also revealed to have developed emphysema. Nevertheless, Osbourne continued to make public appearances, and his death came just 17 days after his final concert, Back to the Beginning, during which he reunited with his Black Sabbath mates. Bassist Terence "Geezer" Butler recalled working with his old friend while prepping for that event, saying that it was difficult for Osbourne to prepare given he “wasn’t in good health.”

Following the death of “The Prince of Darkness,” his impact on not just music but pop culture as a whole has truly come into focus. Even though he was well known for his songs and theatrics during concerts, he was also something of a trailblazer for the modern era of reality TV. The Osbournes, his family’s flagship show, became a bonafide hit during the early aughts and chronicled the familial dynamics that existed amongst Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and the couple’s son, Jack. Ozzy also made other TV and film appearances amid his career.

I think it’s fair to say that there won’t be another musical personality quite like Ozzy Osbourne. While he certainly leaves a serious void in death, his legacy will surely live on through not only his work but through the people who knew him best. Kelly Osbourne as well as whoever arranged that f-bomb-laced floral display are counted in that group as well.