MGK Was Apparently Supposed To Audition For Sinners, But He Turned It Down For One Reason

Few films have managed to make an impression on the movie-loving public than Sinners. Ryan Coogler’s 2025 movie release not only did solid business at the box office, but it also dominated conversations across social media. An aspect of the film that’s been praised is the ensemble cast, which is led by Michael B. Jordan. Interestingly, it now seems that rapper MGK (formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly) was granted the opportunity to audition for the film, though he apparently passed it up for one key reason.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, has played roles in films like Bird Box, Project Power and Midnight in the Switchgrass. He also starred in, wrote, directed and produced his own film, 2022’s Good Mourning. The recording artist recently appeared on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, during which he discussed his new music and whether he wants to keep acting. Baker eventually claimed he’s turned down a number of films and, in terms of Ryan Coogler’s film, Baker didn’t audition due to having to say a racial slur:

Like Sinners, I was supposed to be in that…. [I was up for] the vampire. They had set me up to do the auditions. It’s the vampire, the one that’s in the house. So he’s the second vampire, the one that the guy comes and like eats the family up. But, in the audition, he has to say the n-word, and I just wouldn’t do it.

As of this writing, the comments that MGK shared on Pat McAfee’s show (which can be heard on YouTube), have not been verified by Ryan Coogler or any other producers on the film. Nevertheless, it’s intriguing to hear him say that he was in contention for a role. Based on the “Cliché” performer’s description of the character, it sounds like he was in the running for Bert, who was ultimately played by Peter Dreimanis of the rock band July Talk.

Bert is established as a member of the KKK chapter in Clarksdale, Mississippi, hence the reason for the character saying the n-word. Ultimately, both Bert and his wife, Joan (Lola Kirke), become the first victims of Irish vampire Remmick, who’s brilliantly played by Jack O’Connell in Sinners. A role in the vampire epic may have been a serious notch in Colson Baker’s acting belt. However, it seems the star was adamant about sticking with his principles on this particular matter.

It honestly would’ve been incredibly on brand for MGK to play a vampire, considering the sometimes eerie aesthetic he’s committed to over the years. He and former fiancé Megan Fox even confirmed that they would drink a few drops of each other’s blood. Fox attributed that practice to ritualistic purposes, and that’s, of course, in stark contrast to Remmick’s reason, which is to create an army of like-minded followers.

Ryan Coogler’s critically acclaimed Sinners is great for several reasons, but one of them is the nuanced way in which it utilizes vampires. These southern blood-suckers aren’t just around to cause mischief and terror but to serve as a metaphor for unbreakable cycles and lasting legacies. It’s interesting to think about how MGK would’ve approached playing one of those nocturnal creatures but, at this point, he seems at peace with not having taken part.

