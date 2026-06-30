Kaley Cuoco ‘Sobbed’ Filming Penny And Leonard’s Big Bang Break-Up. The Story Hit Close To Home

A director on The Big Bang Theory is opening up about the time the series intersected with real life. Fans of the beloved sitcom may remember that there came a time when series stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco had to film Leonard and Penny's breakup scenes -- after the actors' real-life breakup. Anthony Rich talked about Cuoco sobbing ahead of filming the scene, as the script hit a little too close to home.

Years after Kaley Cuoco spoke about the awkward timing of her and Johnny Galecki's split, Rich added to the story during a recent episode of The Big Bang Theory Podcast. The first episode of The Big Bang Theory that he directed was "The Spaghetti Catalyst," and it deals with the immediate aftermath of Penny and Leonard's split. Keeping the sensitive timing of that shoot in mind, Rich got candid about how the moment on set became a bit too real for Cuoco:

Kaley said, 'I need a minute.' And I remember her going off stage, and I gave her a couple of minutes, and then I went...I found her in Penny's set, and she is sobbing, and I'm like, 'Sorry, sweetheart. I feel so bad. Anything I can do, I don't want you to worry about it.' She goes, 'I thought I could handle it, but it's catching up to me....and I'm ruining your episode.' I was like, 'You're not ruining my episode. We have plenty of other things to do today. Take your time.'

While the series never showed the fight or the actual breakup, it was still hard for Kaley Cuoco to get through, which is understandable. Apparently, she and her co-star/ex-boyfriend had only broken up around four to six weeks earlier. Over the years, fans have heard about how other actors struggled with anxiety and more on Big Bang, but this sounds like one of the hardest things a star went through.

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The good news is, both are professionals, and they managed to maintain a great working relationship and friendship after the split. Those with an HBO Max subscription can see the evidence for themselves, as the series went on for several more seasons. Of course, those subsequent episodes also throw other curveballs at Leonard and Penny, who eventually end up married and are expecting a child by the end of the series . To this day, Rich is in awe of how the two over the two stars' working dynamic:

I don't know how they did it. They are such pros, and obviously, as hard as it was, they don't regret the relationship. They love each other. They are so close to this day, but that is not easy to do. And I applaud them for being as honest as they were about it.

It's true. Kaley Cuoco has gone on the record saying she's still very close with Johnny Galecki, and he's said the same. That gives me hope we'll see them together on the 2026 TV schedule once again, when the latest spinoff series, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, premieres. The show has promised familiar faces will show up but, given the stars of The Big Bang Theory commanded a high price tag at the series' end, I'm assuming any appearance Cuoco and/or Galecki would have would be a one-off.

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It's wild to think of a reality in which Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki couldn't continue working together on The Big Bang Theory, and how real-life couples breaking up have forced shows to alter storylines as a result. One Tree Hill is one popular example, in which