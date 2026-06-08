Wil Wheaton Loves Being Part Of The Big Bang Theory Family. So I’m Surprised There Was A Time He Avoided The Show

The Big Bang Theory Universe is staying strong thanks to current spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and upcoming spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Seven years after it ended, Big Bang is one of the best sitcoms of all time. Even the cast still loves the show, including Wil Wheaton. He’s shown his love for his time on the CBS series numerous times, so I’m surprised to know there was a time he avoided the show.

The Star Trek star recurred on The Big Bang Theory as a fictionalized version of himself, and Sheldon’s often frenemy. He’s been on a rewatch kick as of late and has even shared BTS stories and photos from his time on the series. Wheaton recently showed support for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, which will be streaming with an HBO Max subscription soon on the 2026 TV schedule. However, there was a time when Wheaton disliked Big Bang. While Wheaton was appearing on The Official BB Podcast, host Jessica Radloff brought up his love for the show and how he did not want to watch TBBT at the beginning. Wheaton set the record straight, and I can actually see where he’s coming from:

All I heard was, ‘It's a sitcom about nerds,' and my immediate thought was, ‘Oh, they're making fun of us.' Because that's what had happened our entire lifetimes, right? I didn't realize that one of the reasons Bill created the show was to upset that and change that paradigm.

It’s definitely understandable why Wheaton wasn’t willing to give The Big Bang Theory a chance at first. Of course, the series turned out to be much more than a “sitcom about nerds,” but just hearing those three words can make you think that it’s making fun of them and the stereotypes. Wheaton was hesitant about signing on, recalling what his life was like growing up and what his personality was like. And he was afraid that the show would make fun of just about everything that makes him, saying:

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I was very reluctant… A big part of my personal story is I spent my life being bullied for who I am. I didn't choose to be a nerd. I didn't choose to be a weird, sensitive artist. I didn’t choose to be a bookish, cerebral kid who would much rather be taking the ring to Mordor with his buddies in the book than, like, you know, getting hit in the face with a dodgeball or striking out in kickball. I mean, that’s who I was. And I was just so relentlessly bullied for that, and the things that I always loved, science and history and art, and where they all overlap, right?

Obviously, not all hope was lost. Wheaton eventually joined The Big Bang Theory in the third season, and would go on to appear in almost every single season for the remainder of the show’s run, so he did finally cave in and watch. It’s unknown just how long it took him to break, and he’s not afraid to admit how wrong he was:

And then I finally sat down and watched it, and I was like, 'Oh, I'm wrong. I'm completely wrong about this. This show's so funny'…. And I just thought, ‘Okay, well, you were wrong.’

It’s hard to imagine Big Bang without Wheaton because he brought a lot to the show, and a lot of entertainment. So it’s a good thing he finally broke down and realized just how gold the series truly is. Plus, he loves The Big Bang Theory, so his change of heart was good not only for the show but for himself.

And his love just won’t die. It’s been confirmed that Wheaton will appear in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, as evidenced by the recently released teaser trailer. The series, starring TBBT’s Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and John Ross Bowie, will premiere on July 23 on HBO Max. So fans may not have to wait too much longer to see Wheaton’s return. For now, all seasons of The Big Bang Theory are available on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming platform.