How Does Kaley Cuoco Feel About The Big Bang Theory Spinoffs?

It’s hard to believe another Big Bang Theory spinoff will be coming down the pipeline soon. Stuart Fails To Save The Universe has already nabbed headlines for bringing back some notable Big Bang Theory characters, but also for being the first spinoff to take place on HBO Max, a network that’s far less joke, joke, joke than CBS. But how does the OG cast feel about The Big Bang Theory characters going in new directions? Well, someone asked Kaley Cuoco.

In a recent interview, Kaley Cuoco was asked about her experiences post-show, and not from a career standpoint. Of course, she’s had successful runs in follow-ups like The Flight Attendant and Based on A True Story. Instead, though, Screenrant asked her what her experience has been watching the franchise go beyond her, and she gave an intriguing answer.

I’m not surprised. The same way they went and did the prequel with Young Sheldon. Then now seeing where they’re going in this different way. You know, Chuck’s brain is so brilliant, and I’m not surprised by it. When you have so much love for a show like this, why not expand it in these really different, unique ways? I think it’s beautiful, and I love that it came from Big Bang.

Listen, it’s not like I expected Kaley Cuoco to be a huge hater here. It would have been completely out of character if the actress hadn’t been happy for the Big Bang universe follow-ups. Even if she has been candid there was drama here or there on Bang.

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Outside of being honest about life on set, she's generally pretty happy to talk about her time on Big Bang and to give the franchise its flowers. She spent 12 years developing Penny alongside her co-stars and the crew, and it’s clear those years were fondly spent . Even though Jim Parsons was the person to ultimately decide to leave the show first, he didn’t exit without the show being able to wrap in a way that was sensitive to his castmates and the fans, and it’s no wonder The Big Bang Theory is still a sitcom people love to talk about, despite it wrapping well over five years ago at this point. To the actress that TV legacy is really important.

I love that it all started with me and a couple guys, like, on a couch in an apartment eating Chinese food. And like, it became, it’s iconic. There are shows that I grew up with that mean so much to me, where I feel like, ‘I know these people.’ Like I fall into that. So, I understand when people say that me about Big Bang, because I can relate.

To note, Cuoco has previously been asked if she'd want to reprise Penny in her own spinoff, and she hasn't been opposed to that idea, either.

So far, Young Sheldon was already a successful follow-up for CBS, and Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage is still doing well on network TV. Stuart Fails To Save The Universe should be a whole new ballgame for the franchise, and I'm interested to see what those with an HBO Max subscription think. Stuart Fails To Save the Universe will hit the 2026 TV schedule on July 23rd at 9 pm.