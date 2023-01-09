Mayfair Witches: The Spookiest Scene From Each Episode Of Season 1

People who’ve been waiting for decades to get more adaptations of late author Anne Rice’s scary and beloved work have been in luck for several months now. After the early October debut of the AMC series based on her novel, Interview with the Vampire (which, of course, drew comparisons to the film with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt ), they can all now feast their bewitching eyes on the latest entry in what’s being called the Immortal Universe , Mayfair Witches.

The new supernatural series, which stars Alexandra Daddario as neurosurgeon Rowan Fielding, follows the lead as she learns she comes from a long line of witches and begins to both come into her power and deal with the many creepy occurrences and dark entities which have plagued her family for years. As you might imagine, a show about witches is incredibly likely to feature some standout spooky scenarios, and the premiere of Mayfair Witches did not disappoint on that front (despite its middling critical reviews ). So, let’s dig into the spookiest scenes of the show so far!

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Mayfair Witches. Come back once you've caught up!

(Image credit: AMC)

Episode 1 - "The Witching Hour" - Lasher On The Boat

OK, so the action of the first episode of the drama goes back and forth between the modern day with Rowan, and what is the late ‘80s or early ‘90s with another Mayfair, Deirdre, when she’s a teen. Young Deirdre is trapped in the Mayfair home when she’s not in school, and her family is trying desperately to keep her from entertaining any notions put into her head by Lasher, a seductive spirit/potential evil demon who’s been attached to the women in the family for many generations.

As Rowan is finally coming to realize that she has dangerous and unchecked power in the current time (she has nearly killed at least three people in her life by the time the first episode ends), she’s also being stonewalled by her adoptive mom whenever she mentions her worries about having “monstrous power.” Not only does her dear, ol’ mom (who’s really her biological aunt) know all about the Mayfair gifts and Lasher (and has spent Rowan’s whole life attempting to keep her from finding out about either), but she’s also dying from cancer.

Once she does, Rowan heads out on her boat, right around the time that a basically catatonic adult Deirdre (who pledged herself to Lasher as a teen while accepting his true form and keeping the necklace that’s his talisman, when pregnant with Rowan) is somewhat released from Lasher’s hold when his necklace is removed from her neck.

It’s unclear right now if that big piece of jewelry (which is basically an ornate key) was the only thing hiding Lasher from Rowan, but once it’s off of her biological mother’s neck, he finds her. The surgeon is on her boat, and appears to be in the middle of the ocean somewhere, on a dark and stormy night. She’s trying to sleep, but is woken up by odd, barely audible whispers and, probably, a general “Oh shit, something ain’t right” feeling.

Visibly shaken, she begins to look around the rather large vessel and out of its many windows, when she stops, and spots Lasher peering at her from the deck before he quickly disappears. Spook. EEEeeeeeeee!