I Can’t Stop Watching This Viral Clip Of Jennifer Aniston Breaking Character When Lisa Kudrow Got Wild On The Set Of Friends

As we all know, Friends is indisputably one of the best sitcoms ever and that’s largely due to the performers’ joint chemistry. Fans like me love to watch the fictional sextet true friendship goals highs and lows year in and year out. But what’s equally as addicting to watch are the series' many bloopers and breaking moments between the stars. The latest viral one I’ve had on repeat is Jennifer Aniston derailing thanks to a surprise Lisa Kudrow improvisation.

This summer, Friends has been a bit buzzy for a few reasons. There have been apparent parallels in Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty , and along with it, an Instagram clip of Aniston breaking as Kudrow mimics a poorly played bagpipe. Specifically, Ross is practicing bagpipes in front of his pals. As he begins, he tells the quartet to join in on the indiscernible song, but Buffay humorously does, and kills Aniston in the process–check it out:

Naturally, every Friends watcher has a favorite, and my Phoebe Buffay flag rose long ago because of Lisa Kudrow’s comedy chops. This out-of-the blue mirroring a horrific sounding bagpipe solidifies her humor skills for me. The Morning Show star collapses perfectly in real time and I can’t blame her. The move is a master class of sheer improvised talent (it’s crazy we almost didn’t have Phoebe full-time, she was a character with a much smaller role originally ).

Of course, this isn’t the only moment throughout the 10 Seasons she’s stolen the scene. The “Smelly Cat” singer actress has endlessly memorable quotes , and highs and lows that she nailed throughout. But plenty of commenters showed up to praise this A+ breaking moment of Aniston’s while hyping up Buffay/Kudrow. Among the countless laughing face emojis, people shared it was truly unscripted. Here are a few highlights:

I’m just obsessed with everything about the video. It’s one of the many contributing factors in leading Kudrow to still be highly recognized as Friends character, Phoebe Buffay to this day. But, the NBC character was just the beginning of seeing all that the 62-year-old had up her sleeve! She continued to prove she was a queen of comedy with her impressive follow up with The Comeback and has continued to this day with the black comedy, No Good Deed.

As I continue to return to this loud, wild but lol-worthy clip, it’s really making me debate another rewatch (via my HBO Max subscription ). Maybe I’ll just find a Friends blooper reel but if it’s anything like Aniston laughing over Kudrow’s mouth bagpipe, I’m sure I’ll find myself returning to their apartments, Central Perk and more!