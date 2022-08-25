Interview With The Vampire: 6 Quick Things We Know About The AMC TV Show

Did you hear that? It’s the sound of vampires returning to pop culture prominence after their long slumber.

As someone who grew up with the Twilight movies (but somehow has never seen them), I knew how big vampires were years ago, with those movies, and the non-Arrowverse CW series , The Vampire Diaries, having big audiences. For some time, though, it's felt as if the vampire genre was played out - until 2022. There’s Showtime's Let The Right One In coming out soon , and now, October will also bring us Interview with the Vampire on AMC.

What exactly is this adaptation of the famous Anne Rice novel going to be about? How many episodes is this series going to have? And, who is going to star? For answers to several of the inquiries you could imagine about the latest vampire series, here are six quick things we know about Interview with the Vampire.

Interview With The Vampire Will Be Released On October 2 After Walking Dead

Keep an eye out for this series to appear on the 2022 TV schedule soon, because our fall is going to look a whole lot spookier. Interview with the Vampire is set to come out on October 2, 2022.

This premiere will happen at 10 p.m. ET, right after The Walking Dead premieres the first of its last eight episodes . However, if you happen to be a subscriber to AMC+, you’ll be able to view the first two episodes on the platform, as well as view each new episode a week in advance. You’ll be able to fill all your vampire needs, no problem.

The Series Will Have Seven Episodes

If you thought that this series was going to end up being super long, you were mistaken. According to Deadline , the drama will only have seven episodes, unfortunately. To be honest, I’m alright with a show's season being short, as long as the story is told well, and I have faith that Interview with the Vampire will be good.

Interview With The Vampire Will Star Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, And More

Another famous adaptation of Interview with the Vampire, which released in 1994, is one that starred Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Kirsten Dunst, so that casting, to many fans, is already hard to beat. However, the AMC version of Interview with the Vampire has plenty of names that you might recognize, who will surely bring some serious talent to the table.

According to the Deadline article from before, Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, and Bailey Bass are set to star as the main characters of this vampire story, with Anderson playing Louis de Pointe du Lac, and Reid playing Lestat de Lioncourt. Bass, who is a newcomer to Hollywood, will be playing Claudia.

Anderson has already made his name on TV by portraying Greyworm as a part of the Game of Thrones cast, so it’s exciting to see him come back to the world of television - this time as a vampire instead of a warrior. Reid is known for roles in movies like Belle, The Railway Man, and Anonymous, among others, but now, he’s stepping into the world of vampires.

In other casting news, according to Variety , Eric Bogosian is cast as Daniel Molloy, said vampire interviewer. In the film version, Daniel was portrayed by Christian Slater.

Another piece of casting is also from Variety , saying that Christian Robinson, known for roles in shows such as Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Tell Me A Story, will play a recurring role aa Levi, the man whom Louis’ sister, Grace (Kalyne Coleman) has a romantic interest in.

The Series Will Be A “Contemporary Reinvention”

In a statement that was released by AMC with the announcement of the show, it was said that Interview with the Vampire is set to be a “contemporary reinvention” of the famous Anne Rice novel. The series will follow the life of Louis, a young black man who lived in New Orleans during the early 1900s, and ends up becoming a vampire when Lestat de Lioncourt offers it to him as a way of escaping the world. However, life as a blood-feeding vampire isn’t as simple as it looks, and every risk has its heartbreaks.

From the trailers we have seen of the series, it looks as if the show is going to bounce back between the present and the past, but no matter what, we’re still going to get the same gory, bloody love story that Anne Rice originally delivered to us. Because the author recently passed away, in 2021, this sounds like it’ll be a great way to enjoy of her most famous pieces of work.

Breaking Bad Producer Mark Johnson Is Working As An Executive Producer

AMC has been coming out with some amazing shows for a long time, and one of the biggest, arguably, was Breaking Bad, which had a stellar cast , amazing acting performances, and a story that captured you from beginning to end. Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and plenty of others won many awards for their roles.

This success led to two spinoffs - a prequel series, Better Call Saul, that just ended in 2022 , and a movie featuring the story of Jesse after the Breaking Bad finale, El Camino. One of the producers of all three shows, Mark Johnson, has signed on to work as an executive producer for Interview with the Vampire.

This is huge news. Not only is Johnson basically AMC royalty at this point with his success in the Breaking Bad universe, but he has worked on many other famous productions, including the movies Rain Man, Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, The Little Things, and more.

During San Diego Comic-Con 2022 (via the earlier Deadline article), there was a panel for the show, and Mark Johnson said that the reason he ended up working on a show like this was because he enjoys the books and wanted to bring Anne Rice’s stories to life on AMC:

The books are so fun, and so different, it’s hard to believe they are connected in that way. [Rice] is a stylistic, and thematic writer, and it’s a privilege to be involved. The Anne Rice world is going to go on for some time on AMC.

This is such exciting news, because if Interview with the Vampire goes over well, who knows how many more Anne Rice adaptations we might get on AMC. Already, another Anne Rice series, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, was announced back in 2021 to be getting a TV show. Could we get a Queen of the Damned series? Only time will tell.

You Can Watch The Trailer For Interview With The Vampire

Luckily, if you haven’t seen the trailer yet for Interview with the Vampire, you can check it out down below:

I, for one, can’t wait until the spooky season comes back around, and this show is one of the first things I’m going to watch in order to get myself ready for Halloween and fall in general. With vampires, love, betrayal, and more, there’s nothing else you could possibly want. Bring on Interview with the Vampire and all the feelings I will feel.