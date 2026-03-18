NCIS Just Dropped A Massive McGee Bombshell, But That Wasn’t Even The Biggest Twist

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for the NCIS episode “In Too Deep” are ahead!

NCIS has been airing on CBS for over 23 years, and as with any procedural, most of those episodes have followed the standard ‘case of the week’ model. But every now and then there’s an episode that really shakes things up. “In Too Deep,” which just finished airing on the 2026 TV schedule, did that and then some.

The CBS series dropped a massive bombshell involving Sean Murray’s Timothy McGee, and what’s more astounding is that this wasn’t even the biggest twist of the episode. Seriously, folks, this will go down as one of the momentous NCIS episodes, and that’s saying something given that we reunited with Emily Wickersham’s Ellie Bishop only a few weeks ago. So let’s dive in… and here’s another SPOILER WARNING for good measure.

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Timothy McGee Discovered He Has Another Son

“In Too Deep” saw McGee and the others investigating the murder of a Navy Chief Warrant Officer Martin Hodges who was murdered while mysteriously operating a remote-controlled drone at a park. The deceased man had a picture of Olivia Garcia, whom McGee dated for six months nearly two decades ago and is a scientist at the Trask Underground Research Facility. If her name doesn’t sound familiar to the longtime NCIS viewers reading this, don’t worry, we’ve never seen her before. However, she did email McGee two months earlier to say she wanted to meet him to talk about something, but he never found out what

You can stream “In Too Deep” with your Paramount+ subscription to learn the particulars of this case, but the other big thing to know about Olivia is she has an 18-year-old son named Matteo. He got directly involved in the case when he went undercover at Trask to investigate her disappearance, as well hired Hodges to help him with this. By the way, McGee and Olivia stopped dating 18 years ago (i.e. sometime between the latter half of NCIS Season 5 and the first half of Season 6), and he never knew his father. You see where I’m going with this?

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Yes, is is indeed revealed by the end of “In Too Deep” that McGee is Matteo’s father, and Olivia didn’t tell him about his son at the time because she didn’t want him to feel obligated to marry her. McGee is obviously no stranger to fatherhood, as he and his wife Delilah have twins Johnny and Morgan, but suddenly learning you have a teenaged son is something else entirely. It’s not exaggerating to say that his life is forever changed.

But like I said earlier, there was an even bigger surprise this episode delivered before wrapping up…

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NCIS Is Being Shut Down

There’s been a lot of friction between Alden Parker and Leon Vance during NCIS Season 23, and that finally came to a head in “In Too Deep” as they were redoing their weapons recertification at FLETC. The good news is that they buried the hatchet after having a heart-to-heart conversation. The bad news is Vance revealed to Parker is that he’s been fighting for months to save as many jobs at NCIS as possible since he’d heard that Army CID is indeed shutting down and its personnel will be absorbed into their agency. The even worse news is that at the end of the episode, Vance informed Parker that he’d learned from the Secretary of Defense that the CID rumors were wrong — it’s actually NCIS being shut down.

Budget cuts at NCIS were teased throughout the first half of Season 23, and Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen told me last December that this would fuel “some pretty major storylines” in the latter half. I suspected that one of the main characters might be let go or leave the agency due to these budget cuts, but I didn’t call the entire agency being shuttered. And this comes right before the “very atypical” 500th episode airs!

Now, considering that NCIS has been renewed for Season 24, it goes without saying that we’re not going to stop seeing Naval-related crimes being investigated on CBS anytime soon. That said, I’m at the edge of my seat to learn if this shutdown is averted at the last minute or if NCIS will have to evolve into something different going forward. We’ll find out when NCIS’s 500th episode airs next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.