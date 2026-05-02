The Key Lesson Christopher Nolan Learned From The Dark Knight Trilogy That He Held Onto While Making The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan has seemingly taken on the impossible by adapting Homer’s The Odyssey, which follows Odysseus' long, dangerous journey to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Not many directors would even attempt to put such a story on the big screen, but Nolan seems up for the challenge. The film is set to release in July, and the difficult shooting process is finally behind Nolan and The Odyssey's cast. Now, Nolan is opening up about the project, specifically what he learned from making the Dark Knight films that prepared him for this endeavor.

The British filmmaker recently spoke with The Associated Press for its Summer Movie Preview. It was during the chat that Nolan revealed he was well aware of what he was up against when he decided to adapt The Odyssey. Of course, this isn't his first rodeo, as he also made three films about Batman, one of the most iconic figures in pop culture. While talking about his latest feature, Nolan shared how his experiences making the DC Comics-based movies impacted his latest filmmaking experience:

What I learned from that experience is that what people want from a movie about a beloved story, a beloved set of characters, is they want a strong and sincere interpretation. They want to know that a filmmaker has gone to the mat for it. I really tried to make the best film possible.

At the core of Christopher Nolan's comments appears to be the notion of wholeheartedly committing oneself to the subject matter, and that makes sense. Fans are quite savvy and can certainly tell when a creative team is only half-doing something. To that point, it goes without saying that Nolan definitely didn't hold back with those Caped Crusader movies, especially 2008's The Dark Knight. So good on the Oscar winner for seemingly diving deep to ensure his newest movie pleases those who've long enjoyed Homer's epic poem.

Of course, just because Nolan was able to lean on his Dark Knight experiences as reference points while working on Odyssey, that doesn't mean he still didn't feel the pressure. As he explained:

There’s a massive amount of pressure. Anyone taking on ‘The Odyssey’ is taking on the hopes and dreams of people for epic movies everywhere and that comes with a huge responsibility.

The Odyssey is considered to be one of the best stories ever committed to text, with hundreds of translations existing. Adapting it is no easy feat, however, based on the initial trailers for Odyssey, Nolan pulled out all the stops for this book-to-screen adaptation. Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus in the film, also has been candid about the brutal shooting process and how Nolan’s desire to use real locations and practical effects make the film more grounded and real. If anyone can faithfully adapt this story for the big screen, I'd say it's Nolan.

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In short, Nolan isn’t just making another blockbuster, he’s taking on a centuries-old hero's journey. If his reflections are any indication, he isn’t going into this by trying to reinvent the story, but honor the text and the characters in the most authentic way possible. He did this with The Dark Knight series, making the classic Batman story his own but also paying homage to the comics. Even though Odyssey is arguably a bigger feat, this shows he knows how to adapt something beloved, and I have high hopes this will be yet another cinematic masterpiece.

See Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey when it hits theaters on July 17, 2026. Fans of the director can also revisit his critically acclaimed film Dark Knight trilogy now with a HBO Max subscription. Also, for more information on other exciting titles heading to cinemas and streaming this summer, make sure to consult the 2026 movie schedule.