How Pete Davidson And Elsie Hewitt Are (Allegedly) Handling Relationship ‘Issues’ Months After Their Baby’s Birth

It’s been a whirlwind stretch for Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt. The couple began their relationship a little over a year ago and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, together just months ago. Things seemed to be going well for the new parents but, allegedly, they're experiencing some problems within their relationship. With that, an insider is dropping alleged details regarding what's supposedly going on with Hewitt and Davidson and how they're navigating it.

Reports of purported strife between Davidson (32) and Hewitt (30) comes from People. The unnamed source only said the two were going through "issues" but didn't provide any specifics on the matter. Despite the fact that they both have a shared goal of their child being in as happy of a situation as possible, according to the magazine, Hewitt and Davidson are reportedly trying to adjust to their new reality:

There are issues, but they're trying to figure things out together. They're adjusting to parenthood and working through the process.

Hewitt gave birth to their daughter on December 12, 2025. They named her Scottie Rose after Davidson’s father, Scott, a firefighter who died during the September 11 attacks in 2001. Davidson has been complimentary of Hewitt’s parenting and seemingly has a lot of love for her and the family they are building. These recent claims about their relationship should be taken with a grain of salt but, at the very least, it sounds like the two are still putting their child first above anything else.

Article continues below

Davidson has famously had a series of high-profile relationships over the years. He was engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, and publicly dated Kim Kardashian from 2021 to 2022. He has also been linked to actresses like Margret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kate Beckinsale. Davidson's romance with Hewitt marks his first relationship in a very long time that has been relatively low key, and this coincides with Davidson's apparent attempts to settle down in this new chapter in his life.

What's seemingly been consistent when it comes to Elise Hewitt and Pete Davidson's relationship is just how much they seem to adore their child. Earlier this year, they shared photos from their “first night out” after becoming parents, and many commenters swooned over those pictures. As for their purported relationship "issues," neither Davidson nor Hewitt have commented on that. Right now, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the couple.

All the while, Pete Davidson is remaining busy work-wise and is next set to appear in the you can see him in the 2026 movie schedule entry How To Rob a Bank, which is set to be released on September 4. The actor has also made appearances on Saturday Night Live this season, which fans can check out now with a Peacock subscription.