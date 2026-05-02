I'm Catching Up On The Traitors UK, And There's One Choice That's Lowkey Ruining It For Me

In just a few short years, The Traitors has established itself as one of the best reality shows on TV. And while fans are still recovering from Season 4 of the US Version, those with a Peacock subscription are able to tune into the fourth season of The Traitors UK. I'm glad to be back in the campy competition series, but there's one choice that's kind of making it unwatchable for me.

While folks originally had to figure out how to watch The Traitors UK Season 4, now it's as easy as booting up Peacock. I'm a few episodes into the season, and while host Claudia Winkleman is a joy, there's a frequently used sound effect that's driving me bonkers.

The Traitors UK's Exhale Sound Effect Is Making Me Crazy

The Traitors UK and US are basically the same show. They're both set in the same Scottish castle, have the same missions, and the same twists. But they're edited slightly different, and there's one aggressive choice the UK version is making that's lowkey ruining the season for me.

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Because anytime someone on the cast says something shady or dramatic, The Traitors UK adds in the same sound effect. It sounds like someone exhaling, and while it didn't bother me at first, I feel like we heard this sound at least 10 times in Episode 2. And now I'm lowkey scared to keep watching the season, because I feel a pet peeve forming. Seriously, someone get that unseen person an inhaler!

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Traitors is streaming exclusively on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

I'm someone who watches a ton of reality TV, so I'm familiar with the editing process. For instance, RuPaul's Drag Race has the shade rattle sound effect, which is usually added in when the queens are fighting in the Werk Room. But it's used sparingly, and there would never be an episode where he heard that audio upwards of ten times.

Obviously I'm still early into Season 4 of The Traitors UK, so maybe the exhaling sound effect will be used less as more time passes. But if this is going to happen constantly throughout every single episode, I fear it'll drive me to murder just like the treacherous Traitors.

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Traitors is one of my favorite shows on TV right now, especially the Emmy-winning US Version. I'm committing to watching the UK's latest season, but I'm really hoping that the exhale effect ends up being eliminated like the contestants. Everyone say a prayer for me.

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The Traitors UK Season 4 is streaming in its entirety over on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see when the US' civilian season ends up being released.