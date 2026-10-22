NCIS Star Thinks Knight Would Have Wanted Someone Other Than Tony As Director, And I Agree

Tony DiNozzo is still settling into his job as the new director of NCIS, with a lot of new faces still unsure about him. Katrina Law's Jessica Knight is one of those who doesn't know much about Michael Weatherly's character, and if she had her choice, she'd sooner see McGee take the role.

The actress revealed as much during a recent interview with TVInsider. When asked about how she thinks Knight responded to Tony becoming the new director, she gave her perspective on where her character's head is at as new episodes continue on the 2026 TV schedule:

I think Jess is willing to give DiNozzo a fair shot. I think she would rather see McGee as the director. Because I think he's been there forever and Jess definitely knows that McGee would be able to handle the case load, the work load, and would be a good director. She would follow him.

Knight isn't one to rock the boat, outside of a few instances. I never expected her to grumble and shout about Tony DiNozzo taking over as director, but I certainly agree with Katrina Law. Knight would prefer to see McGee with the job. She knows what to expect from McGee because they've worked together for years, whereas Tony still has some unknowns.

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The unknowns don't mean she's not willing to give him a shot. Law clarified where Knight stands when it comes to her new boss, and how Tony may just ultimately win her over even if McGee was her first choice:

At the same time, it's not her call. It's very much going, 'Ok, let's see what DiNozzo brings to the table.' I think the more that he goes along, I think you can see Jess kind of looking at him like, 'Interesting. This might be a good thing.'

Katrina Law is excited about Michael Weatherly being on NCIS, especially if it leads to Cote De Pablo returning as well. A Knight and Ziva pairing would be awesome, and we know they've been in contact, with her reporting on Tony's eating habits back to her.

I do wonder just how long Knight will have to deal with Tony in the job, because it feels like he's still struggling with the ins and outs of it. Busting the bad guys is easy for him, but dealing with office cakes in morgue coolers is not quite what he's used to.

Let's also remember that the director position at NCIS is a particularly perilous one. Tony got the job because Director Vance died, and others before him have died as well. Despite being a desk job for the most part, it feels like they have a higher death rate than the actual field agents!

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I don't imagine NCIS brought back Michael Weatherly just to kill off Tony DiNozzo, but I do wonder just how long he'll stay in the director position. The previous Director actor Rocky Carroll spent years on the program, and I think there's hope among fans that Weatherly will do the same. I think it's a possibility, assuming CBS doesn't have plans for a Bull revival in the near future.

NCIS continues on CBS on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm loving Tony in the new job regardless of what anyone on the team thinks about it, though they all seem to be fans as well.