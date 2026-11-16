I've Been Feeling NCIS’ Knight And Torres Relationship Cooling. What Katrina Law Thinks

Some minor spoilers from the new NCIS season follow.

NCIS Season 24 is off to a hot start, and it's been giving a lot of screen time to Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo, who is currently the new NCIS director. With that storyline dominating, there's been little time to follow other fan-favorite plotlines. This has really gotten me to thinking about how the show cooled off on a potential Jessica Knight and Nicholas Torres romance. CinemaBlend recently had the chance to speak to Knight actress Katrina Law, and I had to ask her about what's going on.

I recently had a chance to speak to Law, and after talking about the recent episode marking the first time she worked with her daughter, I had to know what's going on with Torres. I wondered if fans should just give up on Knight and Wilmer Valderrama's character having a relationship. Here's what she said:

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Well, as we know in the show, especially one that's gone on to season 24, nothing's ever dead. And there's always a chance for anything to come back. that being said, I feel like there's such a fun dynamic between night and tours that kind of verges on the, the, the side of brother and sister. And with mixed with a little bit of tension in there, which just makes it kind of awkward and fun and like a little sizzly underneath

Law can't just outright spoil anything she's already filmed for the 2026 TV schedule, but it's good to hear this perspective. It seems she's fine with the current situation as it stands, which has remained professional (and only somewhat spicy) so far. As a fan, it always feels like there's a chance it could escalate into something, but both characters seem to wonder if it's worth the trouble.

I actually personally think, based on her first comment, that Law might not want Knight to have a relationship with Torres. Is it because of what she said after, and the guilt she'd feel for Brian Dietzen's Jimmy Palmer? She continued:

If we do lean into that, I feel so bad for Jimmy, because, you know, Knight in Shining Palmer, and I just feel like that's just so brutal. But you know, television, we got to get the viewers in, so who knows where we're going.

I can appreciate Katrina Law's empathy when it comes to Jimmy Palmer. Jimmy and Jessica's relationship was fun while it lasted, but it feels like the door is closed on them ever reconciling and getting back together. Hear me out: Is she just supposed to ignore Torres and the obvious chemistry just because it might hurt her ex's feelings?

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Personally, I think fans would say no, and I have a feeling Jimmy would say the same. He's a mature adult, and he's gone through the ups and downs of romance. Provided Nick doesn't start some feud with him sometime ahead of time, I don't see him putting his foot down and not giving this relationship his blessing. It may make work just a little awkward, but I think he'd be able to move past it.

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If not, maybe we could see Brian Dietzen's character put in for a transfer, and Jimmy would join another NCIS spinoff. He was a recent guest star on the New York spinoff, so maybe that opens the door to him joining their team at a later date? I'm sure Sam would love to have a vet like him on board, and fans would love to see Jimmy get a new place to spread his wings.

All that aside, though, we'll have to keep watching NCIS on CBS on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET to see if there's any momentum between Knight and Torres. In the meantime, there's never a shortage of crimes for the team to solve, and it's been fun to see them navigate that with Tony as their boss.