Katrina Law Told Me About Learning Michael Weatherly Was Returning (And What She Thinks About A Possible Ziva Team-Up)
The star had a lot to say.
Tony DiNozzo's return and subsequent promotion to Director of NCIS is the big story of Season 24. It was a surprising twist, and one that longtime fan and star Katrina Law told CinemaBlend she was amped for. It turns out she had a lot of questions about how Jessica Knight and Tony would interact, and she loved what the team came up with.
As NCIS continues its run on the 2026 TV schedule, I spoke to Law about the season thus far, as well as what we've seen. I talked about Michael Weatherly's big role in the new season, and she confirmed she was absolutely psyched to see the former vet of the show back in action:
While she might've preferred to see her buddy McGee get the job as NCIS director, Jessica Knight has found good footing with Tony thus far. Granted, she's basically playing spy for his wife Ziva, but that kind of leverage can go a long way toward keeping her in his good graces.
I also had to bring up that Knight mentioning on camera that she's in contact with Ziva sets the stage for Cote de Pablo's eventual return to NCIS as well. Katrina Law confirmed she's optimistic we'll see Ziva before too long, and there's going to be a lot of fun stuff happening with her and Knight:
She's been thinking about this team-up for a while, for the record, and I'm so excited for the day it finally happens. For now, she'll continue to solve crimes with her team and keep Tony on his toes with her occasional trolling of his eating habits.
Tony needs that so far, as he continues to look for ways to settle into his new role at the top of the NCIS team. He's tried to jump in and participate in the investigations, much to the chagrin of some of the agents. We'll see if he gets any better at taking a step back, letting them do their jobs, and watching from the sidelines and offering any support he can.
Being the director is not an easy job, and one that's filled with hazards. In fact, the past few NCIS directors have died, which may have fans sweating and wondering just how long Tony will sit in the role. Will he step away before he ends up in a body bag, or will he break the trend and end up staying at the top until retirement hits?
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NCIS continues on CBS on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for more of the team as they track down the bad guys and get to know each other better. I'm excited for more interactions between Jessica and Tony, and that eventual team-up with Ziva that's on the way.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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