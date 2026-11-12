The Nobody Wants This Cast Proposed A New Lead For Season 4 (I Need This To Happen)

Spoilers for Season 3 of Nobody Wants This are ahead! Read at your own risk, and stream the series with a Netflix subscription .

Season 3 of Nobody Wants This was all about Joanne and Noah getting engaged and eventually married amid Joanne converting to Judaism. However, I’d argue that Sasha and Morgan’s story, and specifically Sasha’s whole situation with her and Esther, played an equally important and big role in this installment that dropped on the 2026 TV schedule. Now, as the series prepares to go into Season 4, two of the stars joked about Timothy Simons, who plays Sasha, taking over as the lead. However, here’s the thing: I actually think that should happen.

Now, I’ll admit it, my worst Nobody Wants This fear had to do with Sasha and Morgan getting together. However, when it happened in Season 3, I couldn’t deny how entertaining their arc was. Specifically, their episode in New York is a standout of the season, and that’s what began this conversation that led to a joke about Simons leading the show. Here’s what Joanne actress Kristen Bell had to say about Morgan and Sasha's trip to the Big Apple during an FYC event in LA (via THR ):

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The whole New York episode I think is one of the best episodes of television that has ever been made. I was standing up watching the cut.

Bell also said that her “body was aching for them to be together.” Meanwhile, Justine Lupe, who plays Morgan, said she was “live texting” Timothy Simons about “how hot” he was in the episode. That’s how we get to this idea of making Sasha the lead of Nobody Wants This, because the Frozen actress said:

I was like, ‘You guys, Tim is a romantic lead.’ I said it, everyone’s gonna know it. We’re gonna need security on set next year. He’s the lead of the show now — somebody’s gotta tell Adam [Brody].

(Image credit: Netflix)

Again, while I don’t really want Morgan and Sasha to be endgame, and I often have weird feelings about their romantic relationship , I see the potential here. Their chemistry is undeniable, they are so funny together, and their friendship is genuinely so special. Meanwhile, Sasha’s whole situation with Esther, especially now that she knows about what happened in New York, ups the drama exponentially. To me, the story writes itself, and it’d make perfect sense if Sasha’s love life became the focal point of Nobody Wants This.

Plus, Joanne and Noah are married. Their origin story is done. They’re an established couple, and while I always want to see them, their romance feels like it won’t (and probably shouldn’t) feature the drama it did in earlier seasons. So, by making Sasha the lead, they can stay a happy couple, while he dives into the drama of figuring out his marriage with Esther and his relationship with Morgan.

So, now that we know Season 4 of Nobody Wants This is coming, I hope this dream becomes a reality. Sasha is such a wonderful character, he’s in quite the mess with Morgan and Esther, and I’m certain that his love life would make for a brilliant season of TV. So, let’s make it happen.