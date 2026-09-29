The Weird Thing That’s Happening To Michael Weatherly After Switching From Tony & Ziva To NCIS

NCIS: Tony & Ziva may have been canceled, but Michael Weatherly is not done playing Tony DiNozzo. Weatherly is set to return to the Mothership for its upcoming 24th season and will appear in a season-long arc starting during the 2026 TV schedule. From a fan perspective, it’s so good to see the star back to work on NCIS. But, for Weatherly, there’s one weird thing that’s been happening to him since switching from T&Z.

Weatherly starred in the first 13 seasons of NCIS and was one of the original cast members from the JAG backdoor pilot. So you would think returning to his stomping grounds would be easy for him. However, after filming 10 episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva in Europe, he’s apparently looking at the Mothership a bit differently. Weatherly spoke to TV Insider about what it’s been like working with the Mothership's current cast. He also explained the T&Z crossover vibes he's been feeling:

I mean, look, Katrina and Wilmer and Gary, whom I have never worked with before, and as you said, Diona, and then Sean and Brian, who I obviously have been friends with and know very well. We’re all figuring out who we are vis-a-vis each other. I mean it’s funny you say ‘crossover,’ I feel like I’m in a crossover with Tony & Ziva and the original NCIS.

I get where Weatherly is coming from. While he was on NCIS for 13 years, Tony & Ziva is the latest franchise installment he's done. So, when he gets back into Tony DiNozzo, he’s probably still feeling like he’s on the spinoff, even if it has been a year since filming it. What also doesn’t help is that there are more people in the Mothership's ensemble that that he hasn’t worked with. So there's a level of familiarity, there's also a layer of unfamiliarity for him.

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That being said, despite feeling like he’s already in a mash-up of sorts, Weatherly would love nothing more than an actual crossover to happen. And it’s not with Tony & Ziva. He shared his hopes for Season 24 of NCIS and a team-up with the franchise’s newest leads, which I absolutely need to see:

So, it’s kind of screwed up in that way. My personal hope and vision for what could happen down the road in this season would be that we do see some reunions, both emotional and action-packed and fun. I would love to work with Scott Caan. I think he is a fantastic actor. And I love LL Cool J! Enough said.

Believe it or not, NCIS is already crossing over with NCIS: New York, as Brian Dietzen is set to appear on the upcoming spinoff. So I'd say an even bigger crossover is certainly possible. Weatherly had crossed over to NCIS: Los Angeles years ago, so it would be fun to see Tony and Sam reuniting. Unlike Origins and Sydney, both the OG show and New York have full seasons, so there is plenty of time for them to cross-pollinate, especially since Weatherly will be sticking around the Mothership for multiple episodes.

Regardless of the crossovers, I'm just pleased that Michael Weatherly is back on NCIS. It's been far too long since viewers saw Tony DiNozzo back at HQ, and I cannot wait to see what happens. The Season 24 premiere of NCIS airs on Tuesday, October 6 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.