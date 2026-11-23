Warning! Spoilers ahead for Season 9, Episode 7 of FBI, “Posterity,” streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.

Over the last few years, FBI has seen a surprising amount of cast changes in such a short amount of time. Just last season, the CBS procedural said goodbye to Emily Alabi not long after she joined the cast, and Juliana Aidén Martinez was then brought on. After a recent update on the procedural pointed towards another exit on the 2026 TV schedule, I had to ask one star all about it, and they totally get why I have questions.

Earlier in this season of FBI, John Boyd’s Stuart Scola revealed that wife and baby mama Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) had been offered the chance to lead her own task force in San Diego. Despite some hesitation, Scola ultimately tells her she should take it, and last week’s episode, “Posterity,” saw Nina getting ready for the big move. After some thinking, Scola told her he was going to put in a transfer to move to California with her, even if it would take a while.

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That development led me, and likely many fans, to worry that another exit could be coming and that we might say goodbye to Scola in the near future. However, Boyd told CinemaBlend what’s really going on and sought to ease concerns:

I mean, look, as far as I know, there's no plans for any major changes, but I think that's a perfectly natural question to have. But really what's happening is exploring the character in a relationship in a very real way of something that we haven't yet tried with this couple, which real couples go through, all the time in life, which is career changes and geographics and movement. And what does it mean to love someone and let them go, ask them to stay, give up your thing?

Boyd's comments seem to point to the writers simply wanting to shake things up for Nina and Scola in a way they've never done before. The actor also told us this:

It's sacrifice and change, and it makes them super relatable. So, that's the story we're telling for now, but it's perfectly fine to kind of, hopefully, tease the idea of certain characters not being around anymore to see if people really love them.

I’m relieved to know that Boyd’s not going anywhere, at least not any time soon and that this is merely a chance to explore Scola and Nina’s relationship in a different way. When Nina was revealed to be moving to San Diego, there was no telling where things could be going for her and Scola, as well as their son, Dougie. And after the several cast exits the show has had in recent years, I appreciate the Boyd seems to understand why viewers would have questions.

Throughout the years, Nina and Scola have been through a lot, both as a couple and individually. While fans haven’t seen much of them since FBI: Most Wanted was canceled, we have been getting small updates here and there. Plus, VanSanten returned last season for the much-anticipated Scolina wedding. There's no telling how the relationship will progress, given they're working on opposite sides of the country and trying to raise their son together. I, for one, am eager to see how it plays out.

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Also, even if there aren’t any plans to move Scola to San Diego in the near future, that isn’t stopping potential Scolina spinoff ideas. When asked by CinemaBlend if FBI could expand with another spinoff centered on Scola and Nina in San Diego, VanSanten said she was already campaigning for a new series. Unsurprisingly, Boyd reiterated his intention to stay with the Mothership. But, if we do eventually see Scola leaving 26 Fed, it would be fun to follow the fan-favorite couple in California.

I’m excited to see what FBI has planned for this next Scolina obstacle, and as long as Boyd is not leaving the series any time soon, I’ll be fine. All in all, fans should really stay tuned in as Season 9 continues. The show returns with a new episode on Monday, November 30, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.