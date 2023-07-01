After Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Were Called Out By Spotify Exec, Insider Provided Details On How They Feel About People Taking Shots At Them

Headlines made the rounds and some passionate statements were made when the news came out that Spotify was parting ways with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry . The reported $20 million deal came to an end after the two parties collaborated on one project, the 12-episode podcast Archetypes. This led to an executive at the music streaming service calling the couple out, and other people, like Andy Cohen commenting on the rumors surrounding the situation. Now, an inside source has explained how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly feel about the discourse surrounding these comments and what they plan to do next.

These viral comments Spotify executive Bill Simmons' made included him calling the couple “fucking grifters,” and saying he wished he had been involved with "the 'Meghan and Harry leave Spotfiy' negotiation." Now, an insider has opened up to Us about how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly feel about comments like this. They said:

It seems to be one assault after another these days, with people lining up to take cheap shots at them. Quite frankly, both she and Harry are sick and tired of it.

Along with Simmons’ passionate comment, a rumor started that alleged Markle wasn’t conducting the interviews. Andy Cohen, who was a guest on the Suits actress's podcast, spoke up in her defense, calling this allegation “insane.” Overall, the situation surrounding the end of this Spotify deal has been turbulent.

The source went on to say there was apparently a plan put in place between Meghan Markle and Spotify when they decided to part ways, saying:

Spotify was supposed to release a statement saying how great it was to work with Meghan, but they didn’t.

Continuing, the source explained that the team at Spotify had reportedly been “pushing Harry and Meghan for more content over the last year.” They also alleged that the couple wasn’t “delivering” what the streaming service needed.

Now that this relationship between Spotify and the couple is over, another source told the outlet that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex apparently have “a ton of exciting things in the pipeline.” They also said that Harry and Meghan are “ready to come back stronger.”

They may not be collaborating with Spotify anymore, but the royal couple is still working with Netflix. The legacy streamer's spokesperson released a statement to People noting that they plan to continue their partnership, explaining:

We value our partnership with Archewell Productions. Harry & Meghan was Netflix's biggest documentary debut ever, and we'll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.