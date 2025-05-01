As NBC’s Grosse Pointe Garden Society Waits On A Renewal, The Showrunners Address Rumors Of Being Sent ‘To Die’ On Friday Nights

News
By published

Friday nights aren't death slots anymore.

Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, and AnnaSophia Robb in Grosse Pointe Garden Society
(Image credit: Daniel Delgado/NBC)

Grosse Pointe Garden Society arrived on NBC's unconventional Sunday nights early in the 2025 TV schedule, and the combination of drama, mystery, murder, and comedy quickly turned it into my favorite new network show of the year to that point. The Sunday night pairing with Suits LA ultimately didn't work out, and the network decided to keep the Suits spinoff in its original time slot while moving GPGS to a dreaded Friday night time slot... except that according to creators/showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, moving to Fridays isn't a death knell to a network TV show anymore.

Once upon a time, being moved to the last weekday was unofficially known as airing in the Friday night death slot, and Grosse Pointe Garden Society losing Sunday nights and being moved to its new place on Fridays at 8 p..m. ET didn't seem like a great sign for its longevity. When Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs spoke with CinemaBlend, however, they shared some context for why GPGS wasn't being sent to die. When asked for their thoughts on the move to Friday nights, Bans said:

We were excited about it because what they were trying to do, as they explained to us, was to just get more people to sample it and then hopefully catch up on Peacock. A lot of the press was like, 'Oh, it's sending it there to die!' Which wasn't the case.

Bill Krebs echoed his co-showrunner's take that they "were excited," which is no surprise. Before creating Grosse Pointe Garden Society together, they joined forces on NBC's Good Girls. He went on to explain why the role of a Friday night slot has changed in the streaming era, saying:

In the traditional days, when you got moved to a Friday or Saturday, they were burning you off. And that's just not the case anymore. We were at 10 o'clock on Sunday, a serialized show. [It's] very, very difficult to get people to show up on network television.

For folks who have to get up early for work on a Monday morning, staying up until 11 p.m. ET to watch a murder mysery just might not have as much appeal as if episodes released elsewhere. A former Grey's Anatomy producer, Bans revealed that even her parents "were like, 'We're not staying up to that hour on a Sunday!'

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Tune into Grosse Pointe Garden Society by subscribing to Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

View Deal

Krebs pointed out that in the era of streaming, "you don't have to" stay up late on a Sunday to watch, and NBC's system of adding new TV episodes to Peacock next day after they air live could be used to help rather than hurt Grosse Pointe Garden Society. He went on:

It was on the next day on Peacock, and so part of the move was, 'Let's put it at Friday at 8.' People who still want to watch linear and live, they can. But more importantly, it'll drop on Peacock on Saturday, so now you have the weekend to watch it with the Peacock viewers, which is really where we've realized we're living more because of the serialized nature of the show. People can binge and watch chunks at a time to get caught up.

Considering that the show was already reaching a larger audience on Peacock than it was attracting on Sundays (per Deadline) before the time slot switch, perhaps this approach will result in Grosse Pointe Garden Society scoring a Season 2 renewal sooner rather than later. I'd personally be interested to see if NBCUniversal would move GPGS over to Peacock to release as a streaming original, like the approach to Christopher Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime, which was another serialized 10 p.m ET on NBC show that reportedly performed strongly on the streamer.

For now, new episodes of Gross Pointe Garden Society will continue debut on NBC Friday starting at 8 p.m. ET, and the drama is getting closer and closer to revealing the identity of Quiche... a.k.a. the mystery character who was killed by the core four. Check out the promo for the next new episode on May 2:

Grosse Pointe Garden Society 1x11 Promo "Monaco Under the Stars" (HD) - YouTube Grosse Pointe Garden Society 1x11 Promo
Watch On

Will this finally be the episode that reveals the identity of the corpse that the lead characters have been trying to hide in the flash-forwards all season? Well, if the present storylines are finally catching up with the flash-forward timeline, I think we must be getting close to the actual murder. The "Monaco Under the Stars" episode airs on May 2 at 8 p.m. ET and then streams next day on Peacock.

Be sure to check back with CinemaBlend for more from the showrunners as the finale approaches and the wait for renewal (or cancellation) continues!

Laura Hurley
Laura Hurley
Senior Content Producer

Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews

Justice League’s Carl Lumbly Shared What He’d Like To See Done With Martian Manhunter In The DC Universe, And I’d Be So Down For This

'When In Doubt, Hire A Guest Star': John Larroquette Hypes The Return Of Roz And Melissa Rauch's Big Bang Theory Reunions In Night Court's Finale

Actors Who Started Their Career With Small Cameos In Famous Movies
See more latest
Most Popular
Martian Manhunter in the Justice League animated series
Justice League’s Carl Lumbly Shared What He’d Like To See Done With Martian Manhunter In The DC Universe, And I’d Be So Down For This
James Gandolfini and Lorraine Bracco, pictured side by side during a therapy session on The Sopranos.
'He Was A Pain In My A--' The Sopranos' Lorraine Bracco Amusingly Recalls Various Ways James Gandolfini Tried Making Her Break While Filming Intense Scenes
Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty sitting on trial in Presumed Innocent.
‘Beyond Beginner’ Jake Gyllenhaal Shares ‘One Of The Million Things’ He Learned From Denzel Washington During Their Time Onstage
Benson and Stabler together in Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime crossover with Law and Order
After Law And Order: SVU's Big Crossover, I Think Christopher Meloni's Show Is Taking The Franchise's Best Approach To The Shared Universe
Charli XCX smiling in Please Don&#039;t Destroy&#039;s &quot;Mean Cute&quot; short on Saturday Night Live
Charli XCX Is Going From Brat Summer To An A24 Movie With One Of Cinema's Most Extreme Directors, And My Excitement Level Is Through The Roof
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in I Know What You Did Last Summer.
I Know What You Did Last Summer Director Explains How Ray And Julie Are Still Alive In The New Film, But I'm Even More Confused Now
David Harbour as Red Guardian in Thunderbolts*
David Harbour Addresses Black Widow Character Noticeably Missing From Thunderbolts*, And It's A More Optimistic Answer Than I Expected
Ken Jennings hosting Jeopardy
Ken Jennings Was Asked If Jeopardy Will Ever Change Under His Watch, And His Answer Warmed My Heart As A Lifelong Fan
Jennifer Lopez with a flower crown and holding a flower in This Is Me... Now and Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso
As Jennifer Lopez Works On Her Latest Rom-Com, An Insider Drops Claims About An On-Set ‘Flirt Fest’ Between Her And Co-Star Brett Goldstein
Michael Caine looks up somberly while sitting in Harry Brown.
One Of Michael Caine’s Co-Stars Had To Spit In His Face Amid Filming, And I Would’ve Never Guessed The Reaction He Had