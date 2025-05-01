As NBC’s Grosse Pointe Garden Society Waits On A Renewal, The Showrunners Address Rumors Of Being Sent ‘To Die’ On Friday Nights
Friday nights aren't death slots anymore.
Grosse Pointe Garden Society arrived on NBC's unconventional Sunday nights early in the 2025 TV schedule, and the combination of drama, mystery, murder, and comedy quickly turned it into my favorite new network show of the year to that point. The Sunday night pairing with Suits LA ultimately didn't work out, and the network decided to keep the Suits spinoff in its original time slot while moving GPGS to a dreaded Friday night time slot... except that according to creators/showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, moving to Fridays isn't a death knell to a network TV show anymore.
Once upon a time, being moved to the last weekday was unofficially known as airing in the Friday night death slot, and Grosse Pointe Garden Society losing Sunday nights and being moved to its new place on Fridays at 8 p..m. ET didn't seem like a great sign for its longevity. When Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs spoke with CinemaBlend, however, they shared some context for why GPGS wasn't being sent to die. When asked for their thoughts on the move to Friday nights, Bans said:
Bill Krebs echoed his co-showrunner's take that they "were excited," which is no surprise. Before creating Grosse Pointe Garden Society together, they joined forces on NBC's Good Girls. He went on to explain why the role of a Friday night slot has changed in the streaming era, saying:
For folks who have to get up early for work on a Monday morning, staying up until 11 p.m. ET to watch a murder mysery just might not have as much appeal as if episodes released elsewhere. A former Grey's Anatomy producer, Bans revealed that even her parents "were like, 'We're not staying up to that hour on a Sunday!'
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Tune into Grosse Pointe Garden Society by subscribing to Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.
Krebs pointed out that in the era of streaming, "you don't have to" stay up late on a Sunday to watch, and NBC's system of adding new TV episodes to Peacock next day after they air live could be used to help rather than hurt Grosse Pointe Garden Society. He went on:
Considering that the show was already reaching a larger audience on Peacock than it was attracting on Sundays (per Deadline) before the time slot switch, perhaps this approach will result in Grosse Pointe Garden Society scoring a Season 2 renewal sooner rather than later. I'd personally be interested to see if NBCUniversal would move GPGS over to Peacock to release as a streaming original, like the approach to Christopher Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime, which was another serialized 10 p.m ET on NBC show that reportedly performed strongly on the streamer.
For now, new episodes of Gross Pointe Garden Society will continue debut on NBC Friday starting at 8 p.m. ET, and the drama is getting closer and closer to revealing the identity of Quiche... a.k.a. the mystery character who was killed by the core four. Check out the promo for the next new episode on May 2:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Will this finally be the episode that reveals the identity of the corpse that the lead characters have been trying to hide in the flash-forwards all season? Well, if the present storylines are finally catching up with the flash-forward timeline, I think we must be getting close to the actual murder. The "Monaco Under the Stars" episode airs on May 2 at 8 p.m. ET and then streams next day on Peacock.
Be sure to check back with CinemaBlend for more from the showrunners as the finale approaches and the wait for renewal (or cancellation) continues!
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Justice League’s Carl Lumbly Shared What He’d Like To See Done With Martian Manhunter In The DC Universe, And I’d Be So Down For This
'When In Doubt, Hire A Guest Star': John Larroquette Hypes The Return Of Roz And Melissa Rauch's Big Bang Theory Reunions In Night Court's Finale