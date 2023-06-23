Andy Cohen Comments After Rumors Swirled Meghan Markle Wasn't Actually Interviewing People On Her Podcast

Meghan Markle continues to be a polarizing figure amidst her and Prince Harry’s rift with the royal family. From claims that the couple exaggerated details of their car chase with paparazzi in May to accusations that her absence at King Charles III’s coronation was a “slap in the face” to being called “grifters” after the dissolution of their Spotify deal , Markle seems to consistently shoulder her share of criticism. However, Andy Cohen has spoken up in Markle’s defense on one issue, claiming that rumors that the Suits actress didn’t actually interview her podcast guests are “insane.”

Andy Cohen was a guest on an episode of Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast that aired in November, and through his own first-hand experience, he debunked the myth about her not conducting her own interviews, telling US Weekly :

Of course, I [spoke with Meghan], And she definitely [interviewed me]. That’s an insane rumor. Her podcast is conversations with people. How would she not have, of course she did.

Andy Cohen ’s strong response made the rumors about Meghan Markle ’s voice being edited into other producers’ interviews sound preposterous. So how did they start? Author Allison Yarrow also appeared on Archetypes last year, and following her taping in August, she took to Instagram to express her excitement about the series and thanked producer Farah Safari, who she called “an excellent interviewer.” You can see the original post below:

Upon the release of her interview in November, the Daily Mail shined the spotlight on Allison Yarrow’s post, alleging the author’s comments were edited in between commentary from Meghan Markle, and that the two may not have even spoken.

It’s possible both sides to the story are true, as the Daily Mail article points out that some interviews with the Duchess of Sussex’s celebrity friends, including Serena Williams, Mindy Kaling and Jameela Jamil are clearly conversations between the two parties, supporting Andy Cohen’s comments. Other segments, the magazine argued, featured experts or academics speaking about a specific topic, and in those instances, the guests’ comments were interspersed with Meghan Markle’s thoughts.

However it went for Allison Yarrow, she didn’t seem upset about any aspect of her appearance on the show, and neither did Andy Cohen, for that matter. It’s all kind of moot anyway, with the recent news that Archetypes will not be returning for a second season, after Spotify and Archewell Audio — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s company — mutually parted ways less than three years after signing a deal reportedly worth $20 million.

This rumor about Meghan Markle is just one of several criticisms Prince Harry’s wife has faced since the couple stepped away from their royal duties. Their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan has been slammed as a “ series of lies ” by Markle’s half-sister and by Queen Elizabeth’s friend, who said “ the cruelty of it takes the breath away .” The Duke of Sussex hasn’t escaped the blowback either, especially following the publication of his tell-all memoir Spare, which included a number of wild allegations against King Charles, Prince William and other members of his family.