Survivor 41’s Evvie Explains Why She Didn’t Vote For Xander Despite Being Much Closer To Him
By Lauren Vanderveen published
The Survivor 41 alum breaks down the reasons behind snubbing her former ally on finale night.
Survivor 41 concluded in December with a flurry of shockers: Jeff Probst read the final vote at tribal, Erika Casupanan was crowned the winner, and the reunion was held live in that moment. But it was Casupanan’s achievement that was principally upsetting to many fans who'd assumed Xander Hastings was bound to take home the title of Sole Survivor. (One fan is even attempting to reimburse Hastings for the loss with a GoFundMe campaign.) As a result of all the debate, jury member Evvie Jagoda opened up and explained why she herself didn’t vote for Hastings, despite being much closer to him during the game.
Ultimately, the final vote came down to a 7-1-0 split, with Erika Casupanan taking the majority and Deshawn Radden receiving a lone vote from his friend Danny McCray. It was speculated prior to the vote that Evvie Jagoda might be torn because of past allegiances. She had a very close alliance with Xander Hastings on Survivor 41’s Yase tribe, which was complicated by her later decision to spill trade secrets to Radden in the hope of working with him. So, what factored into Jagoda’s decision-making on the jury? The Harvard graduate apparently considered two things, saying this on The Specialists podcast:
This is what fans are still debating about to this day: who really had the better game, Xander Hastings or Erika Casupanan? A lot of criticism aimed at Casupanan posits that if she didn’t get that controversial hourglass twist, she would’ve most likely been eliminated that night. The Survivor 41 winner shared her own insight on that point, but Evvie Jagoda also had a different perspective while being on the jury. She continued:
Xander Hastings has in fact admitted to not being the best Survivor 41 jury manager, which is itself a crucial part of the game. Conversely, Evvie Jagoda added that she viewed Erika Casupanan as being “extremely intentional” in her strategy, saying there was “almost no error you could point to,” whereas Deshawn Radden and Hastings made “huge mistakes.” (To be fair, though, they also had to play bigger because the targets on them were much bigger.)
Evidently, Erika Casupanan’s game really shined through to the jury during Danny McCray’s vote-off. That was the night of Deshawn Radden’s “truth bomb” about Casupanan’s schemes, in a somewhat confusing effort to save himself. When Radden simultaneously said he didn’t view Casupanan as a threat and, later on finale night, when Xander Hastings also presumptively said that the jury didn’t respect Casupanan, it affected Evvie Jagoda. She said that each time a male shared that opinion, it made her respect Casupanan even more. Furthermore, by Casupanan not flipping the vote onto Radden as a result of his tirade, it showed the jury who was more in control. Jagoda said,
The debate over Survivor 41’s outcome will likely continue on for some time, like those from many previous seasons. (Simply ask Amber Mariano or Michele Fitzgerald for proof.) Season 42 is slated for a March premiere on CBS and will again have many of the new twists and advantages that complicated many players’ games last year. But fans now might want to keep a closer eye on the lambs disguised as lions when the time comes…
Freelance writer. Favs: film history, reality TV, astronomy, French fries.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.