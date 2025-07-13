See Glen Powell And More Twisters Alums Share Sweet Messages And The Same Cool Video Of Moment They Learned David Corenswet Landed Clark Kent

David Corenswet’s acting career soared to a new height when he was cast as the lead in James Gunn’s Superman. Of course, before landing the DCU flick, Corenswet had some other films under his belt. He notably co-starred as Scott in Twisters, and he discovered he landed the DC part while on the set of the disaster flick. Now that the superhero movie is in theaters, Glen Powell and more of Corenswet’s chums from that 2024 film are dropping sweet messages, and a few shared the same video from the moment they learned he’d be playing Clark Kent.

Amid Superman's opening weekend, Glen Powell -- who played Tyler Owens in Twisters -- penned a sweet message about David Corenswet, who he called a “class-act." Powell also dropped in the clip from the moment the cast learned of their colleague's superhero gig. Check it all out in the X post below:

When the Twisters gang found out that our friend David Corenswet was going to be the next man of steel…David is as good as he seems. A class-act who loves his family, costars, and friends. Just like any movie, it’s nice to see the good guys win…Go see SUPERMAN in theaters! pic.twitter.com/4JD914f2RXJuly 12, 2025

It does my heart well to see the Twisters cast jump for joy that their co-star secured the role of a lifetime. From the get-go, Glen Powell was cheering David Corenswet on, as he was one of the first celebs to shout out to the new Superman. I’m sure Powell can certainly relate to the joy of landing a big role, as he did just that when he was tapped to co-star alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. With the entertainment industry being so competitive, it’s always nice to see actors rooting for each other’s success.

Joining Powell in the recent wave of congratulations was fellow Twisters alum Katy O’Brian, who played Dani. She tweeted a rave review of the DCU flick, which is one of the big titles on the 2025 movie schedule and also hyped up her former co-star's turn as the Man of Steel:

Superman was fun AF. Krypto is exactly my dog. Lois was perfection. Green Lantern out performed his haircut. Lex was delightfully punchable. Mr. Terrific was one of the best parts, and my boy Superman was big and dreamy.

Now, Katy O’Brian’s reaction is making me want to run to my nearest theater to see James Gunn’s new DCU movie. Many critics who saw Superman loved David Corenswet’s take on the Man of Tomorrow as well as his chemistry with Lois Lane actress Rachel Brosnahan. So, based on what O’Brian and other critics have said about Corenswet's portrayal, he was born to play this role.

Twisters' Boone actor, Brandon Perea, was the cast member who recorded the video of his co-stars' group reaction to David Corenswet landing the DCU role. After getting to watch Superman, Perea took to Instagram to reshare the video and drop his praise-filled review of the new superhero movie:

When we found out [David Corenswet] got cast as [Superman] while filming [Twisters]!! And BOY, DID HE DELIVER!! GO WATCH SUPERMAN IN THEATERS NOW!! INCREDIBLE MOVIE!! AMAZING PERFORMANCES!! DAVID IS THE BEST SUPERMAN!!

Needless to say, David Corenswet is getting a lot of love for his latest performance! It must mean the world to him, considering he described getting to play Kal-El as a “pie-in-the-sky ambition. I just love when actors manifest what they want and ending up succeeding when they get the opportunity.

Funny enough, when Corenswet got the call from James Gunn that he got the part, the actor was in a “suspicious mood” as he was worried it was a prank call. Fortunately, that life-changing call was no joke, and he really would be the actor to do the red-and-blue costume, trunks included.

What the messages from David Corenswet's co-stars seem to indicate is that they're still tight, and I hope that remains the case for years to come. Few sights are as lovely as actors having other actors' backs, and Corenswet is truly a fortunate man. Check out Superman in theaters now, and stream Twisters with a Prime Video subscription now.