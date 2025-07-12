Vanessa Hudgens Announces She's Pregnant With Her Second Baby, And I'm Loving The Support From Other Disney Channel Stars

It feels like it was just yesterday we were watching the likes of Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Zendaya sing and dance on our TVs as teen sensations. Then we blinked, and now they are getting engaged, married and having babies! Hudgens became a mother a year ago, and the actress must be digging motherhood, because she just announced her daughter is due to have a younger sibling! I love this news and how two fellow Disney Channel stars threw in their congratulations.

Vanessa Hudgens Is Having Another Baby!

Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker started their Saturday morning by announcing that they are expecting their second child together. Check out their sweet announcement photos:

The actress simply wrote “Round two!!!!” on Instagram alongside a trio of photos of the couple in white standing happily outside with Hudgens’ pregnant belly showing. Their first baby should be around one year old right now, and now they can look forward to having two little bundles of joy at once. When she celebrated her first Mother’s Day a couple of months ago, she had this to say about becoming a parent:

Becoming a mother has been the hardest, most exhausting but also incredibly fulfilling and joyous chapter of my life. I couldn’t be more grateful for my little family.

Hudgens and Tucker have kept parent life rather private otherwise. We don’t know how far along Hudgens is, the gender of her baby or even the name of her firstborn, which she announced in March 2024 . No matter what, they absolutely deserve their privacy, and we’re so excited for their continued journey as parents.

I Especially Love Seeing Fellow Disney Channel Stars Support Vanessa Hudgens

In the comment section of the Instagram post, Hudgens and Tucker were showered with all kinds of support, but I was especially happy to see two Disney Channel stars among the list. Check out what The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’s Brenda Song and Phil of the Future’s Aly Michalka had to say:

Brenda Song: "Yay!! Congrats!!! So happy for you guys!!!❤️❤️❤️"

Aly Michalka: "Omg!!!!!!!! Congrats"

How sweet is this? Both Disney Channel actors are actually mothers themselves, and sound super happy for Vanessa Hudgens. Song has been with Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin for the past eight years, and they have two sons together, a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old. Aly Michalka, who is also in the band Aly & Aj and was with her sister in Cow Belles, just welcomed her first child last April.

Anyone else getting emotional over the fact that so many of the Disney Channel stars we grew up with are raising the next generation already! Selena Gomez (who Hudgens worked on Spring Breakers with ) also just got engaged late last year, and Lizzie McGuire’s Hilary Duff straight up has a 13-year-old, among her four total kids.

Anyway, here are some more comments in celebration (outside of the Disney Channel family) of Hudgens and Tucker’s baby announcement:

Mario Lopez: "That was quick! CONGRATS ❤️"

Ashley Benson: "😍😍😍😍😍😍😍"

Alexandra Shipp: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Brittany Snow: "Congrats!!!! Lucky kiddos 😍😍"

Julianne Hough: "Oh. My. Yessssss congratulations beauties!!!! ❤️‍🔥"

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker look crazy happy, and here at CinemaBlend, we join in these echoes of congratulations!