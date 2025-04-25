Survivor’s Epic Vote Out This Week Led To A Big Break-Up In Real Life (But I Was Pleased To Hear This Story Had A Happy Ending)

Spoiler alert for the most recent episode of Survivor!

Survivor is considered one of the best reality shows of all time, and has inspired countless projects over the years. We're currently in the mist of Season 48, which is airing on CBS and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. The most recent episode saw David Kinne voted out, and it turns out that his girlfriend did break-up with him after he got home. But don't worry, there's a happy ending.

As some folks figure out how to watch Survivor 48, I'm a superfan who eager anticipates every new episode. On the island, David shared that he was worried his girlfriend would break up with him if he didn't actually take home the Survivor prize money. In an interview with EW about his game, he offered an update on his personal life. As he put it:

Well, a few weeks after she found out I didn't win, she was out the door. So as many people probably laughed at that whole thing, it was unfortunately true. But things are going now. I'm dating the most incredible woman. She's phenomenal. I'm truly feeling blessed right now. So yeah, I'm almost glad I didn't win a million dollars on that.

Ouch. While I was originally taken back by this Survivor ultimatum, it sounds like David's ex was true to her word and left him shortly after he came back from the game. Given this timing I have to wonder whether or not actually winning the million would have changed things for the former couple.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount+ has every season of Survivor streaming. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month.

Of course, Survivor fans will be happy to know that the hulking contestant still has love in his life. He seems very happy with his current partner, so things worked out in the end. It's too bad that Survivor 48 won't have a live reunion special, or fans would have likely been able to see her in the audience.

David tenure on the show was an interesting one. He's obviously a hulking physical presence, on that helped his tribes win Immunity on more than one occasion. He helped form an alliance with the game's biggest athletes, who are typically picked off during the later days of Survivor seasons. Unfortunately, division happened among them, partly thanks to the way David spoke to buddies Joe and Eva.

While David didn't get to win Survivor or come home with the million dollars, he's still got a role to play in the days to come. The stunt performer make it to the jury, and will be able to decide who ends up winning the title of Sole Survivor. Given how passionate he's been throughout the season, I can only imagine what he'll be like at Final Tribal.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Survivor airs new episodes Wednesdays as part of the 2025 TV schedule. We'll have to see who ends up winning the whole thing.