Carrie Preston Shared An Elsbeth Season 3 Update With A Colorful Closet Tour, And I Can’t Get Over The Wall Of Bucket Hats

Following Elsbeth’s star-studded Season 2 finale, Carrie Preston’s titular character still has problems that aren't going away in Season 3. Those new episodes are set to air this fall as part of the 2025 TV schedule and, as a fan, and I'm particularly eager for answers in the aftermath of Judge Crawford’s bloody ending. Now, Preston is sharing a big update on the upcoming season by sharing a sweet closet tour. As cool as the fits are, though, it's the colorful wall of bucket hats that truly has my attention.

Carrie Preston took to her Instagram earlier this week to share a video from the Elsbeth wardrobe department. In the clip, the actress shows off some of her character’s eccentric clothing, which includes the impressive amounts of bucket hats that are hanging on the wall. Preson shared that she was doing a costume fitting for the new season, which explains the hats and clothes, and I absolutely love it:

The crazy amount of bucket hats is not surprising, considering Elsbeth is known for her crazy and colorful outfits. It's just so cool to see all of the headgear aligned in one place. Honestly, considering how Preston's character is, I would 100% believe she would organize her lids like that.

Fashion aside, though, it’s just exciting that production on the third season of the CBS show is in motion. Of course, fans have known for a while now that new episodes are on the horizon. However, the sight of Carrie Preston in the wardrobe room for fittings makes the prospect of more episodes feel all the more real.

The bucket hats are not all that I’m eager to see in Elsbeth Season 3. Despite Carra Patterson’s surprising exit from the role of Kaya Blanke, I'm curious as to how the the writers will continue to utilize the character on a non-regular basis. Also, as previously mentioned, this third season will surely tackle the fallout of Judge Crawford death as well as the ramifications of the deeds he committed before meeting his demise.

Considering all that Elsbeth went through in Season 2 between Crawford, the Van Ness case, and her arrest, I'm hopeful that things are a bit lighter in Season 3. If anything, her colorful clothing will certainly help edge out the character's darker sides, which were hard to watch last season. This is a very unpredictable show, and there's honestly no telling what will truly be in store for Carrie Preston’s character when she returns to our screens. As long as there's plenty of drama, humor and bucket hats, I'll be perfectly fine, though.

Elsbeth's third season premieres in October on CBS, so there are still a few months to go. In the meantime, let's hope that Carrie Preston and the rest of the cast continue to share BTS content to keep fans hyped until new episodes arrive. In the meantime, while you wait for the new season, be aware that the first two can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription.