I Had No Idea We Could Thank Law And Order For NCIS, But I Guess Mariska Hargitay And Co. Deserve Our Gratitude

It’s hard to believe NCIS started as a JAG spinoff, because not only is it one of the longest-running shows on primetime television, but it has also spawned a whole franchise. However, JAG is not the only show we have to give credit to when it comes to the origins of NCIS. We have to thank Law & Order, too. So, yeah, Mariska Hargitay and co. deserve our gratitude.

Since NCIS debuted over 20 years ago, it’s always interesting hearing BTS facts about the show's early days and how different things were back then. It’s even more interesting to learn about how the show came to be. Case in point, longtime executive producer Mark Horowitz reflected on NCIS’ run while appearing on the podcast NCIS: Partners & Probies, telling hosts and stars Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover the original pitch for the CBS hit, which took inspiration from a big NBC legal drama:

The original concept of NCIS was Law & Order in the Navy. In fact, if you look at that pilot, those backdoor pilots from JAG, that’s sort of what happened. We actually cast a whole new group of JAG lawyers, and then we had, of course, the NCIS cast come in. And the front half of the show, theoretically, was gonna be the crime and the back half of the show was gonna be the court case.

I love knowing that Law & Order basically had a hand in NCIS, even if it didn’t go in that direction after the backdoor pilots. By the time the JAG backdoor pilots aired, Law & Order was in its 13th season, while SVU was in its fourth, so both shows, as well as Hargitay, Sam Waterston, and the rest of the cast on the two series, probably had a hand in inspiring the soon-to-be CBS hit.

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This revelation is even more mind-blowing, knowing that the NCIS and Law & Order franchises are arguably the two most notable television franchises today. Both have had multiple spinoff series, and each franchise has projects that have been on the air for well over two decades.

However, I do have to admit, it does make me sad that they are on separate networks, so we’ll never get to see the franchises crossover.

Anyway, knowing that Law & Order inspired the original concept for NCIS, I do wonder what would have happened had L&O never premiered, or hadn’t become a show until much later. Truly, the butterfly effect is a crazy thing, and I’m certainly glad it worked its magic here. I'm also happy that NCIS ultimately went in the direction it’s currently in, because who knows how long it would have lasted had Law & Order in the Navy stuck around.

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Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes NCIS and all its spinoffs.

The original concept is not all that Horowitz revealed about NCIS’ early days. He also shared on the podcast why the squad walls are so orange, noting that they modeled the set after seeing the interior of a building in LA, and the lighting was just too perfect.

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So, even after over 20 years, there’s a lot to learn about NCIS, and fans can go back and watch their favorite episodes, as well as the JAG backdoor pilot during Season 8 of the series, with a Paramount+ subscription. And while you do that, don't forget to say thank you to Law & Order as well.