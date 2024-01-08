32 TV Spin-Offs That Were As Good Or Better Than The Show They Came From

The results of turning a hit TV series into a franchise can be hit-or-miss, to say the least. However, for every ill-received or mostly forgotten TV spin-off, there are many that managed to reach, or even exceed, the success of their predecessors. Take a look at some of our favorite examples below.

Frasier (Cheers)

Despite being added later in the series, Frasier Crane was one of the most beloved Cheers characters and right after it ended in 1993, Kelsey Grammer led the Frasier cast in his psychiatrist’s role’s self-titled spin-off. Like its parent series, it also lasted 11 seasons, won multiple Emmy Awards, and became one of the most acclaimed sitcoms of its time before being revived on Paramount+ in 2023.

Family Matters (Perfect Strangers)

Jo Marie Payton was on two seasons of Perfect Strangers as elevator operator Harriette Winslow before starring in the Family Matters cast in the same role for nine seasons. What initially began as a conventional family sitcom when it premiered in 1989 became a wildly successful cultural phenomenon with the addition of Jaleel White as Steve Urkel.

Angel (Buffy The Vampire Slayer)

David Boreanaz stole the show from the Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast as a good-natured bloodsucker named Angel and, eventually, earned his own series set in the same creature-infested universe. From 1999 until its 2004 cancellation, Angel followed the Boreanaz’s title character and other Buffy vets helping Los Angelenos with otherworldly problems.

Better Call Saul (Breaking Bad)

While he could have easily been viewed as merely the comic relief of the Breaking Bad cast, Bob Odenkirk — a former SNL writer and sketch comedy performer — experienced a career 180 by playing Saul Goodman. His performance as the shady lawyer only grew stronger when he became the center of the prequel series, Better Call Saul, which surpassed its predecessor in seasons (six) and Emmy snubs (53 nominations with zero wins, much to fans’ chagrin).

The Good Fight (The Good Wife)

The Good Wife was a CBS drama chronicling the personal and professional struggles of litigator Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies in a two-time Emmy-winning role) after a scandal lands her state attorney husband (played by Chris Noth) behind bars. Christie Baranski’s Diane Lockhart was the central focus of the sequel series, The Good Fight (exclusively available with a Paramount+ subscription), which earned two Emmy nominations during its six-season run.

The Facts Of Life (Diff'rent Strokes)

When Diff’rent Strokes debuted in 1978, Charlotte Rae’s Edna Garrett served as the Drummonds’ housekeeper. The following year, Rae reprised the role as the lead of The Facts of Life, in which she served as the housemother for boarding school students Blair (Lisa Whelchel), Tootie (Kim Fields), Natalie (Mindy Cohn), and Jo (Nancy McKeon).

Star Trek: The Next Generation (Star Trek)

While it was canceled after three years in 1969, Star Trek launched an out-of-this-world cultural phenomenon that lives on in several ongoing TV shows and even quite a few big-screen hits, as well. However, for some Trekkies, the best installment of the franchise is the multi-Emmy-winning Star Trek: The Next Generation, which was led by Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard for seven seasons.

The Punisher (Daredevil)

The first installment in a shared universe of Marvel TV shows originally exclusive to Netflix was Daredevil, which introduced Jon Bernthal in the role of Frank Castle in its second season. While the vengeful vigilante’s own spin-off only lasted two seasons, The Punisher was highly acclaimed, and Bernthal will continue playing the role into the future.

Laverne & Shirley (Happy Days)

The long-running nostalgic sitcom Happy Days was the parent series of several well-known spin-offs, including Mork & Mindy and Joanie Loves Chachi, but easily the most successful of the bunch was Laverne & Shirley. Cindy Williams reprised her role as Shirley Feeney alongside Penny Marshall as the titular duo on the sitcom that became one of the most popular TV shows of its time and ran from 1976 to 1983.

Benson (Soap)

The most notorious scene-stealer from the cast of Soap — an acclaimed parody of daytime soap operas — was the late Robert Guillaume in the Emmy-winning role of Benson DuBois. The future Lion King voice cast member won his second Emmy when he reprised the character in his self-tilted spin-off, which saw him promoted from the Tates’ butler to working for a bumbling state governor.

Xena: Warrior Princess (Hercules: The Legendary Journeys)

The Kevin Sorbo-led Hercules: The Legendary Journeys begat two spin-offs — a prequel series called Young Hercules (starring Ryan Gosling in the title role) and Xena: Warrior Princess. The latter would run longer than its parent series (six years) and skyrocketed New Zealand-born Lucy Lawless to geek goddess status.

Boston Legal (The Practice)

James Spader originated the role of Alan Shore on Season 8 of The Practice before becoming one of the central figures of the legal drama’s direct continuation, Boston Legal. The series ran for more than 100 episodes and earned five Emmy Awards, including two for Spader and one for William Shatner as Denny Crane.

Melrose Place (Beverly Hills, 90210)

Among the the most popular ‘90s TV shows, two of the biggest titans of the serial drama category were Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place. Both series were created by Darren Star and produced by Aaron Spelling and existed in the same universe, with Grant Show’s Jake Hanson being the main connection.

Maude (All In The Family)

Before Bea Arthur joined the Golden Girls cast, she was best known for her Emmy-winning performance as the title role of Maude from 1972 to 1978. The late actor originated the outspoken character on an episode of All in the Family in which she visits her cousin, Edith Bunker (Jean Stapleton), and butts heads with Edith’s husband, Archie (Carroll O’Connor).

Mayans M.C. (Sons Of Anarchy)

Two years after Sons of Anarchy had its final curtain call in 2014, FX debuted another tale of outlaw bikers, set near the California-Mexico border, called Mayans M.C. While led by a new character named Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (portrayed by J. D. Pardo), the series — which ended after five seasons in 2023 — also featured a few Sons of the Anarchy cast members, including Katey Sagal portraying Gemma Teller in the pilot.

House Of The Dragon (Game Of Thrones)

Even though many fans were disappointed by the Game of Thrones finale, that did not stop them from tuning into HBO’s prequel series. In addition to the stellar House of the Dragon cast, including Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy, the fantasy epic’s stirring writing and gorgeous production design earned it rave reviews, multiple Emmy nominations, and a Golden Globe win for Best Television Series - Drama after its first season.

NCIS (JAG)

Very rarely has a spin-off show outran its parent series, but that is the case with NCIS. Not only would the series last at least twice as long as JAG, which saw the debut of Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon) in its eighth season; but it also inspired multiple spin-offs of its own, including the long-running NCIS: Los Angeles.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Law & Order)

Before its revival in 2022, the initial run of Law & Order ran a whopping 20 seasons on NBC. The only subsequent installment in Dick Wolf’s franchise of crime dramas to last as long is Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which was anchored by the chemistry between Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay as Detectives Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson.

Lou Grant (The Mary Tyler Moore Show)

One of the most successful examples of a spin-off that was almost nothing like the original show is Lou Grant. Following the end of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Ed Asner earned his sixth and seventh Emmys for reprising the TV news producer on this more dramatic series in which he becomes a Los Angeles newspaper editor.

The Jeffersons (All In The Family)

After stealing the show on All in the Family as the Bunkers’ neighbors, George (Sherman Hemsley) and Louise “Weezy” Jefferson (Isabel Sanford) would “move on up to the East Side” in their own show. The Jeffersons only earned two Emmy Awards, but lasted an impressive 11 seasons and, in the process, became almost as influential as its parent series.

The Simpsons (The Tracey Ullman Show)

As the longest-running animated series of all time, The Simpsons has been around long enough that most modern audiences might not even remember (or were ever informed) about its origins. The dysfunctional family gained traction as a segment on The Tracey Ullman Show before creator Matt Groening developed a half-hour program based around them.

Batman Beyond (Batman: The Animated Series)

Most fans would agree that the all-time best Batman-related TV show is Batman: The Animated Series, but its futuristic follow-up, Batman Beyond, is not so far behind on that list. What started as a “terrible idea” (in the words of producer Bruce Timm to IGN) to reimagine the Dark Knight as a teenager evolved into an intriguing and inventive Neo-noir following an older Bruce Wayne (voiced by the late Kevin Conroy) mentoring his young successor, Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle).

Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. (The Andy Griffith Show)

Charmingly naive mechanic Gomer Pyle became a fan-favorite character on The Andy Griffith Show following his introduction in Season 3. Jim Nabors went on to reprise the role on another hit sitcom called Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., in which the character becomes a marine.

The Colbert Report (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart)

Few Daily Show correspondents made as grand an impact during host Jon Stewart’s legendary stint than Stephen Colbert as an over-the-top conservative version of himself. He went on to host his own, arguably funnier late-night Comedy Central original, The Colbert Report, before retiring the character for good when he was chosen to replace David Letterman on CBS’s Late Show.

Rhoda (The Mary Tyler Moore Show)

The first spin-off from The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rhoda, revolved around Valerie Harper in the title role returning to her native New York City, where she meets and marries Joe Gerard (David Groh). The latter seasons of the sitcom’s five-year run saw Rhoda becoming one of TV’s most iconic divorcees when she and Joe split.

CSI: Miami (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation)

The CSI franchise involves two series set in Vegas, another set in New York, a short-lived version dedicated to cybercrime, and is even set in the same universe as Without a Trace and Cold Case. Perhaps the one installment with the most cultural impact is CSI: Miami, with much credit due to David Caruso’s iconic performance as quip master, Lt. Horatio Caine.

Emergency! (Adam-12)

The pilot episode of Emergency! featured Martin Milner and Kent McCord as their respective characters from Adam-12, officers Peter Malloy and Jim Reed — establishing it as a spin-off of the police procedural. However, as MeTV.com recalls, a later episode featured some of Station 51’s firefighters watching an episode of its parent series, which is just one strange continuity error from an otherwise exciting and grounded drama.

The Flash (Arrow)

The CW’s shared universe of DC TV shows is collectively referred to as the “Arrowverse,” with Arrow being the one that started it all in 2012. One might argue that the best of these spin-offs (and one of the best modern superhero TV shows in general) is The Flash, starring Grant Gustin as a version of lightning-fast Barry Allen who was first introduced in Arrow’s second season.

Empty Nest (The Golden Girls)

A follow-up to The Golden Girls called The Golden Palace, in which the characters (sans Dorothy) manage a hotel together, was far less successful than Empty Nest, which was branched off from a 1987 Golden Girls episode. Notably, however, the series that came to be, and lasted seven seasons, merely borrowed the concept of the original backdoor pilot (a middle-aged couple with “empty nest syndrome”). It employed a whole new cast and characters, but still established the Golden Girls characters as their neighbors.

Justice League Unlimited (Justice League)

One of the most acclaimed DC TV shows is Justice League, which saw Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and others coming together amid an extra-terrestrial threat. The hit animated series continued in the form of Justice League Unlimited, which saw the crew expand to an innumerable quantity by employing even some of the most obscure and underrated characters from the comics.

The Parkers (Moesha)

After four seasons on the Brandy Norwood-led sitcom Moesha, Countess Vaughn left the show after UPN greenlit a sitcom focusing on her own fan-favorite character, Kim Parker. The Parkers lasted more than 100 episodes and featured a scene-stealing performance by future Oscar winner Mo’Nique as Kim’s mother, Nikki.

Knots Landing (Dallas)

Gary Ewing (Ted Shackelford) and Valene Ewing (Joan Van Ark) from the blockbuster primetime soap opera, Dallas, were given a series of their own in 1979. Knots Landing turned out to be a blockbuster itself, lasting 14 seasons, much like its parent series.

Next time you see a spin-off to your favorite hit series, don’t be quick to judge. It could end up being as successful as any of these.