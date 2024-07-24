What Will Mark Harmon Be Doing In NCIS: Origins And How Does He Feel About The 'Stepback Role'?

The NCIS franchise is expanding again, and fans are also preparing for Mark Harmon’s highly-anticipated return. Harmon left the Mothership series at the beginning of Season 19 after portraying Leroy Jethro Gibbs since the very beginning of the procedural's run. There had been hope he might return to the series at some point but, now, he has a new gig in the franchise, as he's working behind the scenes in the upcoming prequel series, NCIS: Origins. We're now getting a better idea of Harmon's exact duties, and he explains how he feels about taking on a "stepback" role.

When Gibbs-centric prequel show was announced, it was revealed that Mark Harmon would be attached as an executive producer and also serving as the narrator. Austin Stowell will play young Gibbs, and it may take some time for fans to get used to seeing him in the role. As for Harmon's involvement in the series, he doesn’t really seem to mind his new role as explained to USA Today:

I'm fine with the stepback role and (to) let the (new) cast do the work. I’m pleased to be part of it. I’m a distant part. I’m just here to support.

Mark Harmon was the face of NCIS for almost 20 years, beginning with the backdoor pilot presented in JAG. It was a surprise to fans like myself when he left and an even bigger surprise when it was announced that he’d return to the franchise for Origins. It does make sense that he’d want a new cast to get the spotlight while still being able to tell new stories about some of the characters fans already know and love. Plus, given that Harmon is still providing the narration, he technically still is reprising his famous role for the series.

Since the Chicago Hope alum is also an executive producer, he'll, of course, still be working on the set here and there. He and other OG stars have been greatly involved with Origins. Based on what's been said, they've given advice to the actors and made sure the that characters are being taken care of. It just shows that he still cares about Gibbs and the franchise as a whole. His attitude also indicates that he has no problem letting a new generation help to tell stories about his beloved character and help build on the lore surrounding him.

Amid all of that, there's still the question of whether Mark Harmon will ever actually return to NCIS. He was recently asked about possibly popping up in the show, sharing that he always lets the writers do what they want. That’s certainly not a no, but it’s also not a yes. It sounds like it all depends on where the story goes. Gibbs was written out as having moved to Alaska, and he was at peace with that. There was speculation that he might return for the Ducky tribute episode, but that didn't come to pass. As much as I'd like to see Harmon play the role again, I'm glad that he's seemingly enjoying his new gig with the prequel series.

I'm definitely curious to see how NCIS: Origins turns out, though we're still a few months away from its debut. The two-hour premiere airs on Monday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS as part of the 2024 TV schedule.