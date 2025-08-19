Scream’s Jasmin Savoy Brown Gets Honest About How ‘Sad And Stressful’ Melissa Barrera And Jenna Ortega’s Departures Were
The horror genre has been thriving for years now, with its renaissance resulting in some of the best horror movies returning with new sequels. That includes Wes Craven's Scream, and the forthcoming seventh movie is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror movies. Unfortunately, the new movie will be missing the Carpenter sisters, played by Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera. And Mindy Meeks-Martin actress Jasmin Savoy Brown recently got honest about just how stressful that casting shakeup was.
What we know about Scream 7 is limited, but fans are hyped Neve Campbell is returning as Sidney Prescott. Unfortunately Sam and Tara won't be back, with Barrera being fired from her role and Ortega departing herself. In an interview for a new book about Scream (via EW), Brown confirmed "it's been really sad and stressful" to deal with the situation, sharing:
It certainly seems like the Yellowjackets star wasn't happy with how Melissa Barrera was fired, specifically for speaking out against the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. And things got even more complicated when Jenna Ortega dropped out of Scream 7, originally citing a scheduling issue with Wednesday. Although she's since revealed that losing Barrera and the directors of the last two movies (which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) was also a big reason behind this decision.
Later in that same interview, which is part of Your Favorite Scary Movie: How the Scream Films Rewrote the Rules of Horror, Jasmin Savoy Brown spoke about the decision making process that went into returning as Mindy without her two co-stars. In her words:
After two movies, the Core Four has been embraced by fans. This name as given to the quartet of heroes/siblings who survived those titles: Sam and Tara Carpenter and Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin. Only the latter tow are expected in Scream 7, with Mason Gooding set to reunite with his onscreen sister in the slasher.
Like Brown, I'm also hoping we get to see the Core Four back together on the big screen one day. I'm invested in these heroes after the last two movies, and it's definitely going to be strange when Scream 7 hits theaters without Jenna Ortega or Melissa Barrera's characters. Luckily Sidney and a number of other legacy characters will be there to pick up the slack.
Scream 7 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on February 27th as part of the 2026 movie release list.
