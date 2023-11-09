2024 TV Premiere Dates: The Upcoming Winter TV Schedule

Before you know it, the new year will be here, meaning you'll want to know about all the new and returning shows on the 2024 TV schedule. Even though we still have several more weeks before the 2023 TV calendar wraps up, we already know quite a bit about what's coming to the small screen next year.
Below are all the current dates for new and returning shows scheduled to land on the small screen throughout 2024. Make sure to bookmark this page and keep coming back, as this guide, which is rather short right now, will undergo major changes over the course of the next year.
Oh, and one last note before we get started… all times are in Eastern Time and all new shows are written in all caps. With that out of the way, let’s break down all the 2024 TV premiere dates for your favorite shows and those you have yet to discover...
January 2024 Premieres
The year will kick off with quite an eventful January, as several new and returning shows will hit the airwaves (and streaming services) the first few weeks of 2024. One of the biggest premieres is HBO's True Detective: Night Country, the latest chapter in popular anthology crime series, which will also be available for anyone with a Max subscription. January will also see the debut of one of the most anticipated Apple TV+ original series, with the debut of the upcoming Masters of the Air limited series, the third addition to Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' World War II epic.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Monday, January 1
Time
Title
Channel
3:01 a.m.
FOOL ME ONCE
Netflix
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Thursday, January 4
Time
Title
Channel
3:01 a.m.
SANCTUARY: A WITCH'S TALE
AMC+/Sundance Now
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Sunday, January 7
Time
Title
Channel
8 p.m.
GRIMSBURG
Fox
8 p.m.
Miss Scarlet & the Duke Season 4
PBS
9 p.m.
All Creatures Great and Small
PBS
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Wednesday, January 10
Time
Title
Channel
3:01 a.m.
ECHO
Disney+
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Friday, January 12
Time
Title
Channel
12:01 a.m.
CRIMINAL RECORD
Apple TV+
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Sunday, January 14
Time
Title
Channel
9 p.m.
True Detective Season 4
HBO
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Wednesday, January 17
Time
Title
Channel
9 p.m.
Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller
NGC
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Friday, January 19
Time
Title
Channel
12:01 a.m.
CRISTOBAL BALENCIAGA
Hulu
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Wednesday, January 24
Time
Title
Channel
3:01 a.m.
A REAL BUG'S LIFE
Disney+
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Thursday, January 25
Time
Title
Channel
3:01 a.m.
GRISELDA
Netflix
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Friday, January 26
Time
Title
Channel
12:01 a.m.
EXPATS
Amazon
12:01 a.m.
MASTERS OF THE AIR
Apple TV+
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Saturday, January 27
Time
Title
Channel
3 p.m.
NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Season 9
ABC
8:30 p.m.
NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Season 9 (Timeslot Premiere)
ABC
February 2024 Premieres
Though not a lot has been announced for the second month of the year, February 2024 will see the premieres of some high-profile shows. This includes the debut of the National Geographic Channel's Genius: MLK/X, the fourth installment in the network's biographical drama series. Another big addition is the Hulu original series, Life & Beth starring Amy Schumer, which returns for a second season on the popular streamer.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Thursday, February 1
Time
Title
Channel
8 p.m.
Genius Season 4
NGC
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Sunday, February 4
Time
Title
Channel
8 p.m.
ARCTIC ASCENT WITH ALEX HONNOLD
NGC
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Sunday, February 11
Time
Title
Channel
10:30 p.m.
TRACKER
CBS
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Friday, February 16
Time
Title
Channel
12:01 a.m.
Life & Beth Season 2
Hulu
March 2024 Premieres
The final month of winter and the first of spring, March 2024 will see the return of the Starz original, BMF, when the crime drama's third season premieres early on. Expect even more shows to be announced as we close out the first quarter of the year.
While some of the 2024 TV premiere dates have already been ironed out, there are a number of new shows expected to arrive at some point in the year that have not yet been finalized. Let’s look at some of the most anticipated shows that don’t have release dates, including several upcoming Star Wars shows, a handful of promising Marvel shows on Disney+, and much, much more.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Title
THE ACOLYTE
AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES
ARMY OF THE DEAD: LOST VEGAS
Bridgerton Season 3
Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6
House of the Dragon Season 2
IRONHEART
THE PENGUIN
RIVALS
Squid Games Season 2
SHOGUN
THE SYMPATHIZER
Tokyo Vice Season 2
Wednesday Season 2
X-MEN ‘97
You Season 5
With more shows (both new and returning) being announced all the time, make sure to keep checking back for updates the next few weeks and months. And, since we’re breaking down everything that's coming out next year, now would be a good time to get a head start on our 2024 movie schedule.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or yelling about professional wrestling to his wife. If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.