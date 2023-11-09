2024 TV Premiere Dates: The Upcoming Winter TV Schedule

By Philip Sledge
published

Do we have another memorable year in television on our hands? Be the judge...

Jodie Foster in True Detective Season 4
(Image credit: HBO)
Jump to:

Before you know it, the new year will be here, meaning you'll want to know about all the new and returning shows on the 2024 TV schedule. Even though we still have several more weeks before the 2023 TV calendar wraps up, we already know quite a bit about what's coming to the small screen next year. 

Below are all the current dates for new and returning shows scheduled to land on the small screen throughout 2024. Make sure to bookmark this page and keep coming back, as this guide, which is rather short right now, will undergo major changes over the course of the next year. 

Oh, and one last note before we get started… all times are in Eastern Time and all new shows are written in all caps. With that out of the way, let’s break down all the 2024 TV premiere dates for your favorite shows and those you have yet to discover...

January 2024 Premieres

True Detective Season 4 characters standing outside

(Image credit: HBO )

The year will kick off with quite an eventful January, as several new and returning shows will hit the airwaves (and streaming services) the first few weeks of 2024. One of the biggest premieres is HBO's True Detective: Night Country, the latest chapter in popular anthology crime series, which will also be available for anyone with a Max subscription. January will also see the debut of one of the most anticipated Apple TV+ original series, with the debut of the upcoming Masters of the Air limited series, the third addition to Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' World War II epic.

Monday, January 1
TimeTitleChannel
3:01 a.m.FOOL ME ONCENetflix
Thursday, January 4
TimeTitleChannel
3:01 a.m.SANCTUARY: A WITCH'S TALEAMC+/Sundance Now
Sunday, January 7
TimeTitleChannel
8 p.m.GRIMSBURGFox
8 p.m.Miss Scarlet & the Duke Season 4PBS
9 p.m.All Creatures Great and SmallPBS
Wednesday, January 10
TimeTitleChannel
3:01 a.m.ECHODisney+
Friday, January 12
TimeTitleChannel
12:01 a.m.CRIMINAL RECORDApple TV+
Sunday, January 14
TimeTitleChannel
9 p.m.True Detective Season 4HBO
Wednesday, January 17
TimeTitleChannel
9 p.m.Trafficked with Mariana Van ZellerNGC
Friday, January 19
TimeTitleChannel
12:01 a.m.CRISTOBAL BALENCIAGAHulu
Wednesday, January 24
TimeTitleChannel
3:01 a.m.A REAL BUG'S LIFEDisney+
Thursday, January 25
TimeTitleChannel
3:01 a.m.GRISELDANetflix
Friday, January 26
TimeTitleChannel
12:01 a.m.EXPATSAmazon
12:01 a.m.MASTERS OF THE AIRApple TV+
Saturday, January 27
TimeTitleChannel
3 p.m.NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Season 9ABC
8:30 p.m.NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Season 9 (Timeslot Premiere)ABC

February 2024 Premieres

Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Aaron Pierre in Genius: MLK/X

(Image credit: NGC)

Though not a lot has been announced for the second month of the year, February 2024 will see the premieres of some high-profile shows. This includes the debut of the National Geographic Channel's Genius: MLK/X, the fourth installment in the network's biographical drama series. Another big addition is the Hulu original series, Life & Beth starring Amy Schumer, which returns for a second season on the popular streamer.

Thursday, February 1
TimeTitleChannel
8 p.m.Genius Season 4NGC
Sunday, February 4
TimeTitleChannel
8 p.m.ARCTIC ASCENT WITH ALEX HONNOLDNGC
Sunday, February 11
TimeTitleChannel
10:30 p.m.TRACKERCBS
Friday, February 16
TimeTitleChannel
12:01 a.m.Life & Beth Season 2Hulu

March 2024 Premieres

La La Anthony on BMF

(Image credit: Starz)

The final month of winter and the first of spring, March 2024 will see the return of the Starz original, BMF, when the crime drama's third season premieres early on. Expect even more shows to be announced as we close out the first quarter of the year.

Friday, March 1
TimeTitleChannel
8 p.m.BMF Season 3Starz
Monday, March 4
TimeTitleChannel
8 p.m.QUEENSNGC
Sunday, March 17
TimeTitleChannel
9 p.m.MOLLYPBS
Monday, March 18
TimeTitleChannel
8 p.m.PHOTOGRAPHERNGC

April 2024 Premieres

An armor suit in Fallout 4.

(Image credit: Bethesda Gaming Studios)

One of the most anticipated upcoming video game adaptations, Fallout, will finally come to frution in April 2024. Fans of the long-running RPG franchise, especially those with an Amazon subscription should be very excited for this one.

Wednesday, April 3
TimeTitleChannel
9 p.m. A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE FUTUREPBS
Sunday, April 7
TimeTitleChannel
8 p.m.2024 CMT Music AwardsCBS
9 p.m.MARYLANDPBS
Friday, April 12
TimeTitleChannel
12:01 a.m.FALLOUTAmazon
9 p.m.Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog Season 4NGC

2024 TV Premiere Dates TBD

the red light, green light game in squid game

(Image credit: Netflix)

While some of the 2024 TV premiere dates have already been ironed out, there are a number of new shows expected to arrive at some point in the year that have not yet been finalized. Let’s look at some of the most anticipated shows that don’t have release dates, including several upcoming Star Wars shows, a handful of promising Marvel shows on Disney+, and much, much more.

Title
THE ACOLYTE
AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES
ARMY OF THE DEAD: LOST VEGAS
Bridgerton Season 3
Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6
House of the Dragon Season 2
IRONHEART
THE PENGUIN
RIVALS
Squid Games Season 2
SHOGUN
THE SYMPATHIZER
Tokyo Vice Season 2
Wednesday Season 2
X-MEN ‘97
You Season 5

With more shows (both new and returning) being announced all the time, make sure to keep checking back for updates the next few weeks and months. And, since we’re breaking down everything that's coming out next year, now would be a good time to get a head start on our 2024 movie schedule.

Philip Sledge
Philip Sledge
Content Writer

