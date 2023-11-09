2024 TV Premiere Dates: The Upcoming Winter TV Schedule

Before you know it, the new year will be here, meaning you'll want to know about all the new and returning shows on the 2024 TV schedule. Even though we still have several more weeks before the 2023 TV calendar wraps up, we already know quite a bit about what's coming to the small screen next year.

Below are all the current dates for new and returning shows scheduled to land on the small screen throughout 2024. Make sure to bookmark this page and keep coming back, as this guide, which is rather short right now, will undergo major changes over the course of the next year.

Oh, and one last note before we get started… all times are in Eastern Time and all new shows are written in all caps. With that out of the way, let’s break down all the 2024 TV premiere dates for your favorite shows and those you have yet to discover...

January 2024 Premieres

The year will kick off with quite an eventful January, as several new and returning shows will hit the airwaves (and streaming services) the first few weeks of 2024. One of the biggest premieres is HBO's True Detective: Night Country, the latest chapter in popular anthology crime series, which will also be available for anyone with a Max subscription. January will also see the debut of one of the most anticipated Apple TV+ original series, with the debut of the upcoming Masters of the Air limited series, the third addition to Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' World War II epic.

Monday, January 1 Time Title Channel 3:01 a.m. FOOL ME ONCE Netflix

Thursday, January 4 Time Title Channel 3:01 a.m. SANCTUARY: A WITCH'S TALE AMC+/Sundance Now

Sunday, January 7 Time Title Channel 8 p.m. GRIMSBURG Fox 8 p.m. Miss Scarlet & the Duke Season 4 PBS 9 p.m. All Creatures Great and Small PBS

Wednesday, January 10 Time Title Channel 3:01 a.m. ECHO Disney+

Friday, January 12 Time Title Channel 12:01 a.m. CRIMINAL RECORD Apple TV+

Sunday, January 14 Time Title Channel 9 p.m. True Detective Season 4 HBO

Wednesday, January 17 Time Title Channel 9 p.m. Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller NGC

Friday, January 19 Time Title Channel 12:01 a.m. CRISTOBAL BALENCIAGA Hulu

Wednesday, January 24 Time Title Channel 3:01 a.m. A REAL BUG'S LIFE Disney+

Thursday, January 25 Time Title Channel 3:01 a.m. GRISELDA Netflix

Friday, January 26 Time Title Channel 12:01 a.m. EXPATS Amazon 12:01 a.m. MASTERS OF THE AIR Apple TV+

Saturday, January 27 Time Title Channel 3 p.m. NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Season 9 ABC 8:30 p.m. NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Season 9 (Timeslot Premiere) ABC

February 2024 Premieres

Though not a lot has been announced for the second month of the year, February 2024 will see the premieres of some high-profile shows. This includes the debut of the National Geographic Channel's Genius: MLK/X, the fourth installment in the network's biographical drama series. Another big addition is the Hulu original series, Life & Beth starring Amy Schumer, which returns for a second season on the popular streamer.

Thursday, February 1 Time Title Channel 8 p.m. Genius Season 4 NGC

Sunday, February 4 Time Title Channel 8 p.m. ARCTIC ASCENT WITH ALEX HONNOLD NGC

Sunday, February 11 Time Title Channel 10:30 p.m. TRACKER CBS

Friday, February 16 Time Title Channel 12:01 a.m. Life & Beth Season 2 Hulu

March 2024 Premieres

The final month of winter and the first of spring, March 2024 will see the return of the Starz original, BMF, when the crime drama's third season premieres early on. Expect even more shows to be announced as we close out the first quarter of the year.

Friday, March 1 Time Title Channel 8 p.m. BMF Season 3 Starz

Monday, March 4 Time Title Channel 8 p.m. QUEENS NGC

Sunday, March 17 Time Title Channel 9 p.m. MOLLY PBS

Monday, March 18 Time Title Channel 8 p.m. PHOTOGRAPHER NGC

April 2024 Premieres

One of the most anticipated upcoming video game adaptations, Fallout, will finally come to frution in April 2024. Fans of the long-running RPG franchise, especially those with an Amazon subscription should be very excited for this one.

Wednesday, April 3 Time Title Channel 9 p.m. A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE FUTURE PBS

Sunday, April 7 Time Title Channel 8 p.m. 2024 CMT Music Awards CBS 9 p.m. MARYLAND PBS

Friday, April 12 Time Title Channel 12:01 a.m. FALLOUT Amazon 9 p.m. Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog Season 4 NGC

While some of the 2024 TV premiere dates have already been ironed out, there are a number of new shows expected to arrive at some point in the year that have not yet been finalized. Let’s look at some of the most anticipated shows that don’t have release dates, including several upcoming Star Wars shows, a handful of promising Marvel shows on Disney+, and much, much more.

Title THE ACOLYTE AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES ARMY OF THE DEAD: LOST VEGAS Bridgerton Season 3 Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 House of the Dragon Season 2 IRONHEART THE PENGUIN RIVALS Squid Games Season 2 SHOGUN THE SYMPATHIZER Tokyo Vice Season 2 Wednesday Season 2 X-MEN '97 You Season 5

With more shows (both new and returning) being announced all the time, make sure to keep checking back for updates the next few weeks and months.