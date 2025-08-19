The Internet Was Obsessed With Justin Trudeau And Katy Perry After Viral Dinner Date Pics, And Now There’s An Update

Singer and media personality Katy Perry turned some heads in late June when she was spotted alongside Justin Trudeau, the former Canadian Prime Minister. At the time, Trudeau and Perry were spotted amid a dinner date, and the photos went viral. That development was even more interesting, given that it came on the heels of Perry’s breakup with her longtime partner, Orlando Bloom. As the users across the Internet continue to express interest in Perry and Trudeau, an insider is dropping an update on where they stand.

As of late, some have been speculating that 40-year-old Katy Perry and 53-year-old Justin Trudeau could become a new power couple of sorts. However, if DailyMail’s source is to be believed, such a dynamic isn’t in the cards for the two public figures. The unnamed individual told the outlet that Trudeau and Perry’s reported relationship has cooled off a bit for multiple reasons. Said person also revealed how the the singer and the politician now feel about each other following their tryst:

She's busy, he's busy,' they said. 'They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off. But there's nothing negative about it. They just aren't in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off.

It would seem that while the Perry/Trudeau relationship won’t be moving forward, the two of them still have respect for each other. On that note, the source went on to share more thoughts on the seemingly positive outlook that both Trudeau and Perry have on their time hanging out:

They still have nothing bad to say about each other, and in fact I feel like she's been saying really nice things about him.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry may reportedly get along swimmingly, but those close to the “Firework” singer allegedly had strong feelings about her getting close to the former Liberal Party leader. Insiders alleged that Perry’s friends were concerned about her “flirty relationship” with Trudeau, because they didn’t want her to “to rush into something serious” so soon after her split from Orlando Bloom (who’s been linked to other stars). Also, speaking of the Pirates of the Caribbean alum, he never candidly reacted to his ex’s outing with Trudeau but, as reported by People, he did share a brief response to a joke the Onion made about the matter.

Amid recent developments, there’s still continued focus on the aftermath of the Bloom/Perry romance. Perry and Bloom (48) – who were engaged and share a daughter – broke up this past June after nine years together. While the stars are no longer together, it’s been reported that they still plan to co-parent their daughter, Daisy, amicably. The notion of doing what’s best for their child also reportedly factored into Bloom and Perry’s decision to split up.

With Katy Perry’s latest relationship with a man seemingly over, time will tell if she connects with another major name after Justin Trudeau. Should that happen, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if the pop star finds herself going viral yet again.