NCIS: Origins: What We Know So Far About The Gibbs Prequel Show

Many actors have come and gone from NCIS over the years, but one of the people who stuck around the longest was Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Introduced to audiences in 2003 in the JAG two-parter “Ice Queen” and “Meltdown,” which served as the backdoor pilot for NCIS, Harmon stayed on this procedural franchise’s flagship show for nearly 20 years, exiting in Season 19’s fourth episode, “Road to Nowhere,” to build a new life for himself in Alaska after having already resigned from the title agency the season prior. While it remains to be seen if Harmon will ever reprise Gibbs on NCIS (it wasn't looking good as of July 2023), fans of the character can take comfort knowing they’re not done spending time with him.

CBS announced in late 2023 that it’d given a straight-to-series order for a prequel show called NCIS: Origins. This series will follow a younger Gibbs long before the events of NCIS unfolded. Fortunately, there are various other details that have been unveiled, so let’s go over what we know so far about Origins.

(Image credit: CBS)

Although NCIS: Origins doesn’t have a specific release date yet, when the prequel was announced, CBS said it was in development for the 2024-2025 TV season. That leaves one of two options on when it might premiere. One, it’ll be among the channel’s programming dropping in September, October or November of 2024, or two, it will be saved as a midseason show for sometime in 2025. If it’s the former, then assuming it’s initially scored a standard 13-episode order and ends up being well received among the public, there’s a good chance Origins’ inaugural season could be extended to around 20-24 episodes.

The Story Will Follow Gibbs In 1991

(Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

NCIS flashed back to Gibbs’ teen and Marine years a handful of times over the years (more on that later), and let’s not forget about Season 8’s “Baltimore,” where Mark Harmon played a younger Gibbs meeting Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo for the first time in flashbacks. NCIS: Origins, however, will take place at the start of Gibbs’ law enforcement career in 1991.

This is the same year that Gibbs’ first wife, Shannon, and their daughter Kelly were killed by the drug dealer Pedro Hernandez, because Shannon witnessed Hernandez murdering a Marine at Camp Pendleton. They were murdered in February, and after Gibbs sought Hernandez out and assassinated him, he joined the Naval Investigative Service (as NCIS was known back then) the following August. So that leaves a 12-year gap between when this show starts and when it will catch up with the beginning of NCIS.

Mark Harmon Is Narrating, But One Actor Has Already Been Ruled Out For Young Gibbs

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Although we won’t see Mark Harmon’s face in NCIS: Origins (or at least, that isn’t the plan for now), his presence will definitely be felt in the new show. Most notably, Harmon is narrating the prequel, so envision the present-day Gibbs recounting his early law enforcement days either to himself or an unseen audience.

As for who will play the younger Gibbs in NCIS: Origins, longtime fans of the original NCIS will remember that Sean Harmon, Mark Harmon’s son, appeared in a handful of episodes playing the character in flashbacks, including when we saw him first meet Shannon and Donald “Ducky” Mallard (the latter of whom was played in the present day by David McCallum, who passed away on September 25, 2023). But, before any fans of the younger Harmon get their hopes up, he’s already said he won’t play Gibbs in Origins for a specific reason we’ll discuss later.

Mike Franks Will Be A Main Character

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Muse Watson recurred in NCIS across Seasons 3 through 8 as Mike Franks, Gibbs’ mentor and former partner who recruited him into NIS/NCIS. Even after Mike was killed by Jonas Cobb, a.k.a. the Port-To-Port Killer, in “Swan Song” (although it was revealed that Franks was already dying of cancer by that point), Gibbs continued to see the man as a figment of his imagination (or his “ghost,” if you prefer) sharing words of wisdom all the way into Season 15.

Now NCIS: Origins is providing the opportunity for fans to see what Gibbs and Franks were like when they started working together. The former, a “newly-minted field agent,” will be part of a “gritty, ragtag team” operating out of Camp Pendleton that’s led by the latter. Since Franks will be a member of the main cast, we’ll get to learn a lot more about the man and what made him tick.

The Character Of Vera Strickland Will Reportedly Appear

(Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS)

Back in the NCIS Season 11 episode “Under the Radar,” viewers met Vera Strickland, Mike Franks’ former partner, played by Roma Maffia. It’s doubtful we’ll ever see Vera on that show again, but a few days after NCIS: Origins was announced, it was reported by TVLine that the character will appear in the prequel. As with Gibbs and Franks, we don’t know yet who’s playing the younger Vera, and it’s also unclear whether she’ll be a member of the main cast or if she’ll recur/guest star. That said, the fact that her involvement was reported so far ahead of time suggests we won’t see her in just one episode again.

Sean Harmon Is Executive Producing Alongside His Father

(Image credit: CBS)

We won’t be seeing Sean Harmon onscreen in NCIS: Origins, but like Mark Harmon, he’ll be an executive producer on the prequel. In fact, he specifically said in the official announcement that he’s not playing Gibbs because he wants to focus on his behind-the-scenes duties. The Harmon men will executive produce alongside Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North, who will be the co-showrunners.

There’s still a lot left to be revealed about what we can expect from NCIS: Origins, so keep your eyes peeled here for more updates. You’re also welcome to stream NCIS and its other spinoffs (Los Angeles, New Orleans, Hawai’i and Sydney) with a Paramount+ subscription, or see what shows, both new and returning, already have premiere dates set this year with our 2024 TV schedule.