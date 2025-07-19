I Didn't Have Adam Sandler Admitting To Being A Swiftie On My Bingo Card, But Here We Are

Nearly three decades after Happy Gilmore was released, the long-awaited sequel is set to premiere on the 2025 movie schedule next week. We know that with Happy Gilmore 2 , Sandler and Netflix spared no expense for the follow-up to this fan favorite sports comedy, and it is filled to the brim with impressive cameos . One such familiar face is Chiefs star Travis Kelce, and as it turns out, the Uncut Gems star is a huge fan of his ultra-famous girlfriend Taylor Swift.

In addition to returning Happy Gilmore OGs, such as Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller, the list of celebrities set to appear in Happy Gilmore 2 is impressively stacked. Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Eminem, and just about every big name in golf. Oh, and I can’t forget Travis Kelce, who pitched himself upon hearing the highly anticipated Sandler film was in the works. The Grown Ups star raved about Kelce, the newly minted actor, to ET , but also admitted to being a Swiftie, saying the Sandler Clan are huge fans:

They have met. And Taylor is incredible. Taylor is so damn nice to my family. My kids met Taylor just a bunch of times over the years, and she’s ridiculously nice to them and warm.

Well, this certainly wasn’t on my bingo card. I knew that Sandler and his family had met the “Fortnight” singer before, as they were seen hugging at the Eras Tour film premiere via E! News . Sunny and Sadie Sandler, who also appear in Happy Gilmore 2, are known fans of the famous pop star. What I didn’t realize was how close they all are to Swift. The way Sandler talks about the Folklore artist, they’ve definitely been friends long before Kelce stepped onto the Happy Gilmore 2 set, and it’s clear he has a lot of admiration for her.

As for his Super Bowl champion co-star, the Sandman sang nothing but praises, saying it felt like he’d known Kelce his entire life.

Travis is such a gentle, nice guy and funny as hell. When I was with Travis it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say. He certainly is a stud. He’s a great actor and a great human.

Seems like everyone got hit with the signature Kelce charm. After this supposed stellar performance in the Happy Gilmore sequel , I hope to see him cameo in even more Happy Madison productions, whether his restaurant waiter role becomes a signature Sandler character or not. Originally, the Grotesquerie actor was rumored to play Happy Gilmore’s adult son , but the script got changed, and it didn’t pan out.

Sandler and the writers faced a number of rewrites, specifically following the death of Carl Weathers , who played Happy’s mentor Chubbs Peterson. However, Chubb's son, played by Lavell Crawford, was written in to honor the late actor’s fan favorite character, and you can catch a sneak peek of this hilarious new character and some of the A-list cameos in the trailer.

With so many celebrities signed onto this film, and the script in the Murder Mystery actor’s hands, I can’t imagine it will disappoint. Seriously, anyone who is anyone is going to be at this movie premiere. If we’re lucky, with this being the Chiefs' Tight End’s film debut, we might even get another Sandler-Swift crossover.

