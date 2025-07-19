Sydney Sweeney Is Living Her Best Lake Life In A Black Swimsuit, But All I Can Think About Is Her Adorable Dog
Sydney and Sully!
Sydney Sweeney, queen of the vacation photo dump, is back at it again. However, this time, we didn’t get a gallery of images; we got one video of her and her dog that is giving seriously aspirational summer energy. So, while she lives her best (presumably) lake life in that cute black swimsuit, we’re going to talk about this immaculate summer moment and her absolutely adorable dog.
On the heels of her release on the 2025 movie schedule, Echo Valley (which you can stream with an Apple TV+ subscription), and in the lead-up to her next movie, Americana, Sweeney is taking some deserved time off. We know that because she posted this adorable video on Instagram of herself and her pup Sully hanging out on a boat, check it out:
Ah! I can’t take the cuteness! Sully looks like such a sweet puppy, and he’s growing up so fast. I also love that his mom gives us updates periodically so we can see their fun adventures. It looks like they’re a match made in heaven, too, considering this huge dog is cuddled right up in Sweeney’s lap. Talk about adorable.
He really has grown up a lot, too, which makes me even more obsessed with this update. Back in April, the Euphoria actress introduced the internet to Sully Bear with the post below, and as you can see, he’s seemingly doubled in size over the last few months.
Queue the 'Awwwws.'
Along with the marvelous pup update, the Anyone But You actress's post from a boat is flat-out summer goals. Her cute long-sleeve black swimsuit is functional and fashionable. That bright blue boat looks like a blast. And whether she’s on a lake or a river, the vibes are flawless, and they make me want to find a body of water to hang out by ASAP.
This Sully update is also just another addition to her remarkable summer moments. From frolicking through a sprinkler to attending Jeff Bezos’ Venice wedding and wearing gorgeous garments like a little black romper and an ethereal floral gown, she’s been living it up during the hottest season.
This kind of fun is well-deserved, too, because, professionally, Sydney Sweeney is a very busy bee.
As I mentioned earlier, she just released the film Echo Valley, and her next film, Americana, will hit theaters on August 15. But that’s not where her year stops, oh no. At the end of 2025, she’ll release the highly anticipated upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of The Housemaid. After that, we’ll be on the lookout for projects like Euphoria Season 3 and the Christy Martin Biopic. So, she needs to take her breaks and spend quality time with her dog when she can, because she has a ton coming up.
Meanwhile, we’ll be on the lookout for more aspirational summer posts from Sydney Sweeney that hopefully feature Sully updates, too.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
